Michigan State football starting DT enters NCAA transfer portal

Well, in this era of transfer portal craziness, they all sting a little. But this one hurts a little extra, as Michigan State football starting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Harmon follows fellow starter Simeon Barrow into the portal, where they will likely both be heavily pursued by teams in the SEC who have a lot of cash to spend.

Michigan State starting defensive linemqn Derrick Harmon has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Posted 40 tackles last year.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/BErSbI0rYZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 23, 2024

