Michigan State basketball dominates Mississippi State in Round of 64 matchup

March is here and the big dance has begun, and the Spartans were locked and loaded. In a first round, Round of 64 matchup against the SEC’s Mississippi State, MSU dominated the Bulldogs, 69-51.

The Spartans never trailed in the matchup and showed the best version of themselves to open up NCAA Tournament play.

Tyson Walker led the way with 19 points, while Jaden Akins had 15 points and Malik Hall had 10 points aiding the effort.

A.J. Hoggard also had a great performance with 8 points and 8 assists and Mady Sissoko had 9 rebounds, also being important pieces to the winning puzzle.

Michigan State now moves on to the Round of 32, where they will play the winner of North Carolina and Wagner on Saturday.

