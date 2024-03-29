Michigan football's core players have chosen culture over dollars. At least for now.

It was just last offseason when one of Michigan football's NIL collectives, Valiant Management Group, started the "one more year" fund, a crowdfunding campaign from fans to raise money for seniors like Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and Mike Sainristil among others to entice them and stay.

It likely wasn't the main reason so many of U-M's upperclassmen opted to return and handle their "unfinished business," but it did raise $135,000 in total. This time around, money has once again been thrown around at Michigan players, only this time, it's largely been coming from the outside.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Speaking with media this week, three of Michigan football's most recognizable and highly coveted defensive stars − defensive back Will Johnson and defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant − took turns discussing their decision to return to Michigan and stave off attempts from other suitors they've heard are out there.

All three will be just true juniors, which means none could have gone pro, but like so many others around the country, there was a chance to chase the money.

“It’s easy to get tempted for sure, especially when you hear all the numbers and all the things like that," Johnson said. "But we’re so close. When we got a group of guys that are so talented, that’s hard to pass up, too. We’re really just about staying together, keeping it together and getting better together.

"That’s just what our mindset is, and that’s where we’re standing on.”

The expectation is all three will likely enter the NFL draft next season (Johnson could be a top-10 pick) but this offseason has seen a lot of uncertainty in Ann Arbor.

That's because coach Jim Harbaugh bolted for the Los Angeles Chargers in January and took the entire defensive staff with him; from defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, to defensive line coach Mike Elston and analysts Rick Minter and Dylan Roney.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during a news conference at YouTube Theater on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Inglewood, California.

“I was definitely heartbroken,” Johnson said Wednesday, describing when he found out of their departure. “Went through a lot with those guys. (But) I’m happy with the guys here now."

One of the new faces, former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, already needs to be replaced. Scruggs was arrested for OWI on Saturday, March 15 shortly before 3 a.m. when he allegedly blew a 0.17 on a breathalyzer, more than double the legal limit.

Scruggs, a third-time offender after prior arrests in 2011 as a player at Louisville and in 2013 with the Seahawks in Washington, was suspended, then subsequently resigned. U-M has not yet replaced him, which has only added to the speculation of defensive linemen potentially seeking other options. Still, Grant, perhaps the leader of the room, said he remains steadfast in his commitment to U-M.

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham looks to tackle Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

“There’s always going to be rumors, but Michigan is where I want to be,” Graham said. “Michigan is where I've been for the past two years. I'm comfortable here. I want to stay with all the guys that we went through battles with, so that's really all it came down to.

"The teammates that I play with, and knowing that the program is in good hands with Coach Moore.”

It's not that nobody has left.

Both starting safeties – Makari Paige and Rod Moore – announced they were staying, but Keon Sabba, a rotational safety, transferred to Alabama last month, while Karmello English, a top 200 recruit from the Class of 2023, recently entered the transfer portal.

But Michigan has made a concerted effort to double down on its NIL efforts. Last month, athletic director Warde Manuel proclaimed the athletic department had found its true north with NIL. Its marketing firm, Learfield, would partner with Altius Sports Partners and add multiple positions with a sole focus on NIL for U-M athletes; among them an executive general manager who would live in Ann Arbor for more access.

Johnson said U-M's NIL situation has "evolved" during his time in Ann Arbor and made it clear, "I’m happy where I’m at."

The main reason U-M still has a solid roster foundation is the bond that's unified the core group of players who return from last year's national championship team.

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a sack on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

“I want to be here,” Grant explained. “Everybody wants to be here, and everybody wants to be with each other. That kind of outweighs everything else — just the type of brotherhood that we have for each other is bigger than any of that. We just try to stick together as best as we can.

“Sometimes you got to be a man — business is business — but we all want to stay together.”

Sleeper in the tight end room

Colston Loveland, Michigan football's star tight end and lone returning offensive starter, is in the same situation as the three defensive stars on the team.

Loveland's name also has been floated in portal talk, given not only that he's a star, but it's also unclear who will be throwing him the ball, which could hurt his numbers and therefore his draft stock as he prepares to make the leap to the next level.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland runs against Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

“I think some people might think it’s tough, but these are all my guys,” Loveland reassured Wednesday. “They got my full support; I got their full support. I’m just trusting it. I know everyone’s gonna do what they need to do, and those quarterbacks know they got to step up and they will do that.

"I don’t think anyone’s worried about anything. We’re just taking it day by day just trying to get better each day.”

Loveland, named first-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore, caught 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns, as he finished each game last season but one with multiple catches or a touchdown.

Loveland broke out late in his freshman season when he followed up his first career 50-yard game against Illinois with his first career touchdown: a 45-yard reception at Ohio State in U-M's first win in Columbus in more than two decades, then hauled in a touchdown again the next week in the Big Ten championship game.

Now under the direction of Steve Casula who he said is 'super detailed' and coaches hard, Loveland singled out another player in the room who's caught his attention.

Marlin Klein, TE, 6-6, 215, Rabun Gap, Ga.

"Marlin (Klein) is the fastest tight end, probably the strongest tight end, biggest tight end, so he's got it all there," Loveland said. "He's done a great job this spring of taking that next step — actually starting, real playing time, and he's just embraced it and done a damn good job in practice."

Klein, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound product from Germany, was raw coming into his time with the Wolverines. He had just two years of high school ball in Georgia and became a three-star product. As such, and at such a complex position in such a deep room, Klein appeared in only two games as a true freshman and then eight more last year as a sophomore, all in mop-up time, though he did record an 8-yard reception at Michigan State.

Klein is a physical specimen, but in order to play for the Wolverines he has to master all the finer points of playing tight end; particularly to play the role opposite Loveland, which requires more blocking than route-running.

"Obviously AJ Barner was one really good in-line blocking tight end," Loveland said. "Not saying Marlin can't do that at all — he definitely can. But it's just going to be building that throughout the spring and camp for him, but he's definitely got it on his plate for sure."

Every spring there's a name that emerges as one turning heads in practice; Klein appears to be an early front-runner.

