Michigan football DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns after recent OWI arrest

Michigan football defensive line coach defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned, the school announced on Thursday.

Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated by Ann Arbor Police around 3 a.m. Saturday and was indefinitely suspended that same day.

“I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately,” head coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement released Thursday morning. “I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter.”

WHAT TO WATCH: Top 5 non-QB related story lines as Michigan starts spring camp

A copy of the police report has been requested by the Free Press.

Moore confirmed the arrest a few hours after the news became public, where he said Scruggs, 33, made an “unfortunate mistake," and that Scruggs took accountability for his actions.

Scruggs was arrested when he was a senior on the Louisville football team in 2011 after he left the roadway while driving in Kentucky and ran over a light pole, according to a report.

He was dismissed from the team before the bowl game against NC State. At the time, Moore was also with Louisville, in his last season as a graduate assistant before he became a tight ends coach.

Scruggs was part of a completely revamped defensive coaching staff after spending last year at the University of Wisconsin coaching the same position. Prior to arriving at Wisconsin, Scruggs spent the 2022 season working as the defensive line coach for the New York Jets.

Michigan’s spring football practice sessions began Monday, while Moore is scheduled to meet with media in a formal setting for the first time since his introductory news conference as head coach in late January.

If found guilty, OWI offenses can include punishments of up to three months (93 days) in jail, a $500 fine, community service, or a suspended driver's license.

Contact Tony Garcia: apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns after recent OWI arrest