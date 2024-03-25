Michigan football WR Karmello English — former top 200 recruit — to enter transfer portal

The Michigan football program's wide receiver corps continues to thin.

Karmello English, a wideout who appeared in seven games as a true freshman during the Wolverines' national championship season, announced on social media over the weekend he will put his name in the transfer portal and is looking for a new home.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Wolverine," the post began. "I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Moore and Coach Bellamy for believing in my ability to play at UM. More notably, I appreciate my teammates, Michigan fans and my support staff!"

The post continued to say after "careful consideration" he will enter the portal April 16.

English was a four-star recruit, rated the No. 26 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 16 overall player in Alabama in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver caught just one pass during his career in the maize and blue but he made the most of it; a four-yard touchdown reception from Jack Tuttle late in a 52-7 victory over Indiana.

Michigan wide receiver Karmello English (5) practices before the UNLV game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

A Phenix City, Ala. native, Englisj appeared in six games as a pass catcher and one as a punt returner, when he retuned one punt for eight yards against East Carolina in his collegiate debut.

It's jsut another blow to Ron Bellamy's wide receiver room which already lost seniors Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson to the NFL Draft and last week lost receiver and special teamer Eamonn Dennis, who announced he would put his name in the transfer portal as well.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) hugs wide receiver Karmello English (5) at warm up before the East Carolina game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Michigan's top returning wide out is Semaj Morgan, who had 22 catches for 204 yards and three scores as a true freshman, and Tyler Morris, who caught 13 passes for 197 yards and one score in his sophomore campaign.

Michigan also will add four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin — who was teammates with incoming quarterback Jadyn Davis at Providence Day School in Charlotte — and three-star I'Marion Stewart, a speedster from Kenwood Academy in Chicago.

Michigan fans! Celebrate the national title with our two commemorative books: "Blue Reign" and "Maize & Grand" — order now! And check out commemorative wall art of the front page of the Detroit Free Press from the morning after U-M's historic championship.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Karmello English to enter transfer portal from Michigan football