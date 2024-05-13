Lions reportedly sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million extension

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, and that continued on Monday with the reported extension of quarterback Jared Goff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions are signing Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension. The contract is the richest in team history.

Goff was previously signed through the 2024 season. Neither he nor the team wanted to have his contract situation and possible free agency be an issue as the Lions look to build upon a breakthrough season during which they advanced to the NFC championship game.

Last season, Goff completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns (versus 12 interceptions). He led Detroit to a 12–5 record and the franchise's first playoff win in 32 years with a 24–23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card playoff round.

Another done deal in Detroit: Lions are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Goff now goes from former No. 1 overall pick to highest-paid Lion in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/FKlQuGDf8M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024

The Lions went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Goff joins receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell as cornerstone players that the team signed to lucrative long-term contracts this offseason. Sewell's deal made him the NFL's highest-paid player at his position, while St. Brown ranks second among receivers in average annual salary.

With the $53 million average annual salary in his new contract, Goff will be – for now – the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, trailing only the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow in yearly salary.

Goff joined the Lions before the 2021 season in a deal that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams. Los Angeles also traded two first-round picks to Detroit, which eventually became receiver Jameson Williams (in 2022) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (2023).