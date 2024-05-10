Mets vs. Braves: How to watch on SNY on May 10, 2024
The Mets open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
Brandon Nimmo is hitting .311/.415/.600 with three homers, four doubles, and 10 RBI in 53 plate appearances over his last 12 games
Jeff McNeil had his second three-hit game of the season during the Mets' most recent game on Tuesday. He has reached base safely in his last five games
Jose Quintana is looking to bounce back from last Friday's rough start against the Rays in Tampa, when he allowed eight runs in 2.2 innings
Reed Garrett has a 0.47 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 19 innings
Drew Smith is expected to be activated from the IL soon
BRAVES
METS
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets vs. Braves online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.