Mets at Giants: How to watch on SNY on April 22, 2024

The Mets open a three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco on Monday at 9:45 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

The Mets have gone 12-4 since beginning the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005

New York has won five straight series

Francisco Lindor has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games, raising his OPS by roughly .350 points during that span

Jose Quintana , who gets the start on Monday, limited the Pittsburgh Pirates to one run in 5.0 innings during his last start

In 10.2 innings over six appearances this season, Reed Garrett has a 0.00 ERA and 0.75 WHIP, and has struck out 21 batters

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets at Giants online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.