Mets-Cardinals rained out, will be made up Aug. 5

The Mets will walk away from St. Louis undefeated, but they will not get a chance to complete a sweep just yet.

Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Cardinals was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Aug. 5 at 4:15 p.m., just before the Mets head to Colorado from Anaheim, Calif.

The Mets will get another day off on Thursday before they head home to host the Atlanta Braves for three games starting Friday at 7:10 p.m. It will be the second time this season the teams matched up.

In their first matchup, the Mets went into Atlanta on April 8 and took two out of three from the NL East powerhouse.

Rookie Christian Scott is scheduled to take the ball in Game 1. The top prospect tossed 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his MLB debut on May 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Veteran rightie Charlie Morton will take the ball for Brian Snitker’s squad on Friday.