Men’s March Madness live updates: Elite Eight predictions, NCAA bracket, how to watch

Men’s March Madness continues Sunday with the final slate of Elite Eight games.

In the first of two matchups, Zach Edey and No. 1 seed Purdue face off against No. 2 seed Tennessee with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Boilermakers are searching for their first Final Four appearance since 1980, while Tennessee looks to book a trip to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

In the late afternoon matchup, North Carolina bragging rights are on the line. No. 11 seed NC State looks to keep its Cinderella run going, but it faces a tall task in a talented Duke squad.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing on CBS today. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness Elite Eight schedule today

Here is the scoreboard for today’s Elite Eight games.

What time does Elite Eight start?

The first Elite Eight game, between Purdue and Tennessee, tips off at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

What time does March Madness start today?

Here is Sunday's Elite Eight schedule.

2:30 p.m.: (1) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee

5 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (4) Duke

How to watch Elite Eight games 2024

CBS will air both of today’s Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options.

Elite Eight predictions

Here are USA TODAY Sports expert picks for the final two Elite Eight matchups.

