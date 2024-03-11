When is 2024 March Madness men's basketball tournament? Dates, times, odds and more

Zach Edey and Purdue are looking for redemption.

Last year, the Boilermakers were upset by No. 16 seed Farleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA tournament, becoming only the second men's No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed. That's the name of the game in March Madness, where brackets are busted and Cinderella stories emerge.

Purdue finished the regular season with as the No. 3 team in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The top five is rounded out by No. 1 Houston, No. 2 UConn, No. 4 North Carolina and No. 5 Tennessee. UCLA has won the most NCAA titles (11), followed by Kentucky (8), UNC (6), and Duke, UConn and Indiana, which all have five titles.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 March Madness men's basketball tournament:

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20), Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) fight for a rebound during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Purdue Boilermakers won 77-71.

When is 2024 March Madness men's basketball tournament?

The NCAA men's basketball tournament will run from March 19-April 8, with Selection Sunday set to take place two days before the men's tournament tips off. Here is the full schedule:

Selection Sunday: March 17 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

NCAA championship game: April 8

UA Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates his 3-pointer against the ASU Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 28, 2024.

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four national semifinals will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, on Saturday, April 6.

When is the national championship game?

The men's title game will be held on Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Who won 2023 men's March Madness?

The Connecticut Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 at NRG Stadium in Houston to win the school's fifth championship overall and first since 2014. Connecticut is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Florida Gators, who won consecutive titles in 2006 and 2007.

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley hoists the national championship trophy after the Huskies' win over San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament on Monday in Houston.

2024 March Madness championship odds

The Huskies are the current favorites to hoist the championship trophy, according to BetMGM:

UConn (+500)

Houston (+650)

Purdue (+700)

Arizona (+1000)

Tennessee (+1200)

North Carolina (+1800)

March Madness men's champions, by year

Here is every national champion and their record since the NCAA men's basketball tournament began in 1939:

2023 : Connecticut (31-8)

2022 : Kansas (34-6)

2021 : Baylor (28-2)

2020 : The tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2019: Virginia (35-3)

2018 : Villanova (36-4)

2017 : North Carolina (33-7)

2016 : Villanova (35-5)

2015 : Duke (35-4)

2014 : Connecticut (32-8)

2013 : Louisville (35-5) *Championship was vacated by the NCAA

2012 : Kentucky (38-2)

2011 : Connecticut (32-9)

2010 : Duke (35-5)

2009 : North Carolina (34-4)

2008 : Kansas (37-3)

2007 : Florida (35-5)

2006 : Florida (33-6)

2005 : North Carolina (33-4)

2004 : Connecticut (33-6)

2003 : Syracuse (30-5)

2002 : Maryland (32-4)

2001 : Duke (35-4)

2000 : Michigan State (32-7)

1999 : Connecticut (34-2)

1998: Kentucky (35-4)

1997 : Arizona (25-9)

1996: Kentucky (34-2)

1995 : UCLA (31-2)

1994 : Arkansas (31-3)

1993 : North Carolina (34-4)

1992 : Duke (34-2)

1991: Duke (32-7)

1990 : UNLV (35-5)

1989 : Michigan (30-7)

1988 : Kansas (27-11)

1987 : Indiana (30-4)

1986 : Louisville (32-7)

1985 : Villanova (25-10)

1984 : Georgetown (34-3)

1983 : North Carolina State (26-10)

1982 : North Carolina (32-2)

1981 : Indiana (26-9)

1980 : Louisville (33-3)

1979 : Michigan State (26-6)

1978 : Kentucky (30-2)

1977 : Marquette (25-7)

1976 : Indiana (32-0)

1975 : UCLA (28-3)

1974 : North Carolina State (30-1)

1973 : UCLA (30-0)

1972 : UCLA (30-0)

1971: UCLA (29-1)

1970 : UCLA (28-2)

1969 : UCLA (29-1)

1968 : UCLA (29-1)

1967 : UCLA (30-0)

1966: UTEP (28-1)

1965 : UCLA (28-2)

1964 : UCLA (30-0)

1963 : Loyola Chicago (29-2)

1962 : Cincinnati (29-2)

1961 : Cincinnati (27-3)

1960: Ohio State (25-3)

1959 : California (25-4)

1958 : Kentucky (23-6)

1957 : North Carolina (32-0)

1956 : San Francisco (29-0)

1955 : San Francisco (28-1)

1954 : La Salle (26-4)

1953 : Indiana (23-3)

1952 : Kansas (28-3)

1951 : Kentucky (32-2)

1950 : CCNY (24-5)

1949 : Kentucky (32-2)

1948: Kentucky (36-3)

1947 : Holy Cross (27-3)

1946 : Oklahoma State (31-2)

1945 : Oklahoma State (27-4)

1944 : Utah (21-4)

1943 : Wyoming (31-2)

1942 : Stanford (28-4)

1941 : Wisconsin (20-3)

1940 : Indiana (20-3)

1939: Oregon (29-5)

