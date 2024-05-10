McIlroy three shots off pace at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy's first PGA tour win came in Charlotte [Getty Images]

Wells Fargo Championship first-round leaderboard

-7 Schauffele (US); -4 McIlroy (NI), Morikawa (US), Noren (Swe); -3 Thomas (US), Im (Kor), Day (Aus), Hodges (US), Henley (US), Moore (US)

Rory McIlroy is three shots behind leader Xander Schauffele after an encouraging first round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

The Northern Irishman shot a four-under-par 67 to leave him tied with Collin Morikawa and Alex Noren in second.

An eagle, three birdies and a bogey took McIlroy to four under through the front nine but he failed to build on that on the back nine with three birdies and three bogeys.

McIlroy, who won his first PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow in 2010, has won the tournament three times.

"Playing in front of these fans, I feel like Charlotte has sort of taken me in as one of their own.

"It's been a great journey. I've had some awesome memories, and obviously I'm trying to keep making more of those."

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Schauffele dropped just one shot during his opening round, hitting six birdies and an eagle.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is on level par with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose three over.

The second men's major of the year, the US PGA Championship, takes place next week in Valhalla.