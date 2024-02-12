Marshawn Lynch had a special message for 49ers fans at the Super Bowl

Easily one of the most beloved Seattle sports icons is former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch. Known for his punishing running style, Lynch went from not exactly being a talkative player, to one of the most unique personalities in all of American pop culture. Every so often Lynch pops up on social media to remind everyone that he is a truly one-of-one kind of man.

This brings us to Super Bowl LVIII in Sin City, where Lynch gave a reminder to the 12th Man about his loyalty to Seattle. With the San Francisco 49ers in yet another Super Bowl, Sunday may not have been the easiest game to stomach for the 12’s, who were desperate to avoid the 49ers from winning it all. Fortunately for them, Lynch was in town to give a special message to San Francisco fans who showed up for the big game.

Disclaimer: Lynch’s message was NSFW. It can be viewed in the tweet below, but watch with caution.

Marshawn is a nut 😂 pic.twitter.com/fsZouaRQbn — Grits n Gravy (@SmashAtoms_) February 12, 2024

Thankfully, the Kansas City Chiefs made sure a sixth Lombardi would not be making its way to the Bay Area. The 49ers squandered their third opportunity for a championship – and second in the past five years – since 2012 when they lost 25-22 in overtime.

The 12th Man may not have much to say to the 49ers when it comes to head to head matchups, as San Francisco has won the previous five meetings. But sometimes in sports, rooting for your rival’s downfall can be a decent consolation prize. Having this video from Marshawn Lynch will surely bring a chuckle around the Pacific Northwest today.

