Watch: Washington’s offense was awesome under Ryan Grubb

Seahawks fans who’ve been frustrated by a lack of evolution from the team’s offense under Pete Carroll are about to get a very early Christmas present. Last night Seattle general manager John Schneider, head coach Mike Macdonald and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb were spotted drinking beers at a pub near the team facility in Renton. Soon after, the news was confirmed that Grubb would be taking over as the Seahawks’ OC.

Fans are rightfully thrilled by the news. Those who watched Washington’s offense over the last two years know that Seattle is getting a sharp playcaller who understands how to run a modern offense. Grubb had plenty of talent ot work with on the Huskies, but his scheme is as cutting-edge as it gets in college or the NFL.

Seeing is believing. Here’s all the tape of Washington’s offense over the last two years that we could find. Watch.

Washington vs. Michigan State (2022)

Washington vs. Oregon (2022)

Washington vs. Stanford (2022)

Washington vs. UCLA (2022)

Washington vs. Utah (2023)

Washington vs. USC (2023)

Washington vs. Oregon (2023)

Washington vs. Boise State (2023)

Washington vs. Oregon State (2023)

Washington vs. Oregon (Pac-12 title 2023)

Washington vs. Texas (2024)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire