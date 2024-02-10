Twitter reacts to news Ryan Grubb will be Seahawks offensive coordinator

The Seahawks finally have their offensive coordinator. After a two-week search led by new head coach Mike Macdonald, last night it was reported that the team would be hiring former Washington OC and current Alabama OC Ryan Grubb to replace Shane Waldron.

Grubb has been the most popular candidate throughout the hiring cycle, thanks to his strong body of work calling the plays for the Huskies offense over the last two seasons. As you can imagine, most Seattle fans are thrilled by the news – and not just to dunk on Kalen DeBoer. Here’s how 12s and other fans are reacting.

Went from "Chip Kelly" rumored as the Seahawks OC to Ryan Grubb meeting Mike Macdonald in not even 24 hours the Seahawks are so back pic.twitter.com/qNtibdPuH6 — Cam (@Camd3n_10) February 10, 2024

Ryan Grubb after spending 3 days in Alabama: https://t.co/JE4XUPUlrC pic.twitter.com/T8lIG5eQ9N — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) February 10, 2024

Coach Mike Macdonald thought to himself……

"Who would I hate to prepare for as a defensive coordinator?" Ryan Grubb And now he hired him. Can you imagine those two elite football minds going at it? I love it. The Seahawks are about to win a lot of football games. — Jordan Reffett (@JordanReffett) February 10, 2024

Ryan Grubb’s time as the Alabama OC pic.twitter.com/hfo7ufbl3i — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 10, 2024

OC Ryan Grubb – QB and OL is his bread & butter

– Motion Guru

– Versatile combination of zone and power run scheme

– Crossers, Deep Posts, Vertical Routes, always having an outlet

– Knowing what his playmakers are good at Mike and John have been solid in this process #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/iTPQloyh4t — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) February 10, 2024

John Schneider bringing Mike Macdonald and Ryan Grubb to the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/n9q5V62Q5L — CANT GUARD ANA 🏈 (@FootballGirlAna) February 1, 2024

I can’t wait to make “we have Ryan Grubb at home” jokes when bama hires their next OC. — 🤳 (@leftybarner) February 10, 2024

I have also spotted Ryan Grubb after his Alabama boosters speech pic.twitter.com/hjtI0XmCre — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) February 10, 2024

As usual I don't know anything about college ball so I'm gonna take all the Washington fans word that Ryan Grubb is a beautiful schemelord freak and is the best hire for the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/1dY8yUYinP — Al McGrath (@AlMcGrath_) February 10, 2024

Ryan Grubb never lost a game as OC for Alabama. That is a crazy stat. — Max Power 🧡🎗 (@MaxMakesWine) February 10, 2024

Seahawk fans hearing that Ryan Grubb, Mike Macdonald, and John Schneider are all in a local bar https://t.co/PF2Lr3eUeC pic.twitter.com/srOFmgiEpH — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) February 10, 2024

LETS goooooo — Michael Duehr (@mtduehr) February 10, 2024

Seahawks scoring 69 points per game confirmed — Boogerbeard (@Boogerbeard1) February 10, 2024

Seahawks are BACK — PrinceAli™ (@Th3PrinceAli) February 10, 2024

We know Penix is coming next — Trev (@TrevorCisneroz) February 10, 2024

Ryan Grubb just chugged a beer and screamed: WE’RE DRAFTING MICHAEL PENIX. I started crying. — KB (@uwcommentor) February 10, 2024

It is pretty funny that Ryan Grubb took one look at this room just two days ago and decided to get on a plane back to Seattle pic.twitter.com/antKPr1Mvt — alexSSN (@alexSSN) February 10, 2024

Ryan Grubb ran the most creative, efficient offense I’ve ever seen outside of Kansas City. Can’t be more excited about this hire. UW and the Hawks are back up — Prime PurpleReign 🍉 (@prime_roy3) February 10, 2024

Wow. Just woke up and had this crazy dream that the Seahawks hired Ryan Grubb. pic.twitter.com/RTU4DiXtQq — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) February 10, 2024

JSN under Ryan Grubb is going to be fireworks and I am so here for it pic.twitter.com/XqAznXjRTx — Dr. Ball Knower (@seeeeaaaahawks) February 10, 2024

A friend of mine had a kid two days ago. That kid doesn't know a world where Bill O'Brien isn't Ohio State's offensive coordinator and Ryan Grubb isn't Alabama's. This has been such a destabilizing day for him — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 10, 2024

“Saban retired. Mass exodus of talent. How much more can Alabama fans take?” Ryan Grubb: pic.twitter.com/3BGKopKny9 — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) February 10, 2024

Creative OC, great hire 🙌 — Cuchara 🥄 (@HawksOwnTheWest) February 10, 2024

This is amazing. — Cigar Concierge ™️ (@SeattleCigars) February 10, 2024

🍾🍾🍾 — Catherine “Cat” Clark, BA, JD (@cat_clark) February 10, 2024

Let's goooooooooooo — JD Klein (@jdklein33) February 10, 2024

One of the greatest moments in seahawks twitter history pic.twitter.com/cvMAH7vKCg — 〽️akell Rose🌹 (@MakellRose) February 10, 2024

Watch us draft Penix — Spyd3r (@Spyd3rOnYT) February 10, 2024

WOW RYAN GRUBB IS GONNA WORK MAGIC WITH THIS OFFENSE — BL🏅 (@BarbosaLand) February 10, 2024

JS is building something new and exciting. — dmielitz (@dmielitz) February 10, 2024

I think Their back pic.twitter.com/V4nnrQBq2C — IamEveie (@Everett80445186) February 10, 2024

IM SO HAPPYYYYYY — joe mama (30-20) (@ishartedlol72) February 10, 2024

Penix and Grubb reuniting soon.. pic.twitter.com/KNJm6MLdo7 — Husky Central ☔️ (@HuskyyCentral) February 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire