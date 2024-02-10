Advertisement

Twitter reacts to news Ryan Grubb will be Seahawks offensive coordinator

Tim Weaver
·5 min read

The Seahawks finally have their offensive coordinator. After a two-week search led by new head coach Mike Macdonald, last night it was reported that the team would be hiring former Washington OC and current Alabama OC Ryan Grubb to replace Shane Waldron.

Grubb has been the most popular candidate throughout the hiring cycle, thanks to his strong body of work calling the plays for the Huskies offense over the last two seasons. As you can imagine, most Seattle fans are thrilled by the news – and not just to dunk on Kalen DeBoer. Here’s how 12s and other fans are reacting.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire