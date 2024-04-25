How many trades will there be in the top 10?

The draft is coming soon, obviously.

One of the biggest questions for round one is the number of trades. How many will there be in the top 10?

There might not be any, especially in the top six picks. One very real possibility is that the Titans (at No. 7) will jump to No. 5 in a trade with the Chargers in order to get tackle Joe Alt.

Otherwise, the Chargers could take Alt for themselves — and there might be no trades at all in the top six or even in the top 10.

It would be a major letdown if it happens. We'll find out within the next hour or two.