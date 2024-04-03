Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa: Foden puts champs back in win column

Phil Foden's second hat trick of the Premier League season gave Manchester City a 4-1 win over Champions League-chasing Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Rodri had given City a lead and Jhoan Duran equalized when Foden opened the scoring with a pre-halftime free kick, adding two goals in the second half to give him 14 on the PL season.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v ASTON VILLA FULL MATCH REPLAY

City keep pace with victorious Arsenal, and sit one point behind the table-topping Gunners. City and Liverpool both have 67 points before the Reds host Sheffield United on Thursday.

Villa stay in fourth with two more points than Spurs, but have played one more match than Tottenham.

Foden breaks the dam

Aston Villa showed up ready to do what Arsenal did against Man City in last weekend's scoreless draw, and in some ways did the trick for a bit. Yes, City scored early but Villa struck back and the Villans were clearly up for the challenge. The problem with Villa this season is when things fall apart, they define the term. The Villa wall made a mess of Foden's opener and City made few mistakes playing with the lead for the second time Wednesday. City kept nearly 70% of the ball and produced 2.85 xG while allowing just 0.73 and putting 11 of their 24 shot attempts on target. Villa might've scored twice on another day, but City also could've had six. Perhaps this was just a case of City sorting out a tactical set that had flummoxed them for about 125 minutes over two matches.

What’s next?

City go to Crystal Palace at 7:30am ET Saturday, then head for Madrid and a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Villa host Brentford at 10am ET Saturday, then Lille comes to Villa Park at 3pm ET April 11 (Thursday) for a Europa League quarterfinal first leg.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday (April 3)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa live updates — By Nick Mendola

Goalscorers: Rodri (11'), Duran (20'), Foden (45+2', 62', 69')

Phil Foden hat trick goal — Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa

Wow.

Foden's dropped, no call, and pops up to win the ball back outside the 18 and pipe a wonder goal, upper 90, past Olsen.

Second hat trick of the season for the now 14-goal man.

Phil Foden goal — Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa (62nd minute)

Phil Foden climbs into the Premier League season's top 10 in goals, sidling up to fellow England playmaker Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka on 13 goals a piece.

This is a first-touch roller off the inside of the far post off an entry from Rodri, who has been magnificent this season.

Halftime — Man City 2-1 Aston Villa

City had been frustrated in a similar manner to the weekend, as they've had the ball but Villa's had a fine understanding of what to do at the back.

Shots are more than double in favor of City, but it was set to be 1-1 before Foden went to town.

Phil Foden goal — Man City 2-1 Villa (45+2 minute)

That's a bad wall.

Douglas Luiz commits a foul outside the 18.

Phil Foden rips a curling free kick through the wall, and just like that Man City will take a lead to the break.

Jhon Duran goal — Man City 1-1 Villa (20th minute)

Jhon Duran starts and finishes a long counter attack goal.

The final ball is a pretty 1-2 with Morgan Rogers to cut into the 18, and Duran slots past Stefan Ortega for 1-1.

Rodri scores — Man City 1-0 Villa (11th minute)

Jeremy Doku gets the ball out wide and cuts it back toward the spot.

Rodri gets between four defenders to first-time his shot past Robin Olsen for 1-0.

Manchester City lineup

Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Grealish, Alvarez.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Digne, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Luiz, Rogers, Diaby, Duran.

Manchester City focus, team news

Ederson, Ake and Walker are all out, while John Stones could return. Pep Guardiola will likely rotate the likes of Grealish, Doku, Alvarez and Nunes into the starting lineup to freshen things up.

OUT: Kyle Walker (thigh), Ederson (thigh), Nathan Ake (unknown)

Aston Villa focus, team news

Villa are without several star players to long-term injuries, while John McGinn is suspended and top goalscorer Ollie Watkins is out which is a big blow. Even with all of those absentees Villa are looking solid and that is testament to the very impressive, and deep, squad Emery has built. Jhon Duran will likely start up top in the absence of Watkins while Diaby and Bailey will be real threats on the break.

OUT: John McGinn (suspension), Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Ollie Watkins (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot)