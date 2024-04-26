Man City forward Hemp signs new deal until 2027

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp has signed a new three-year contract which will keep her at the club until 2027.

Hemp, 23, joined City in 2018 from Bristol City and has scored 65 goals in 157 club appearances.

The England international won the Women's FA Cup in 2019 and League Cup in 2022 with City.

Gareth Taylor's side are three points clear at the top of the Women's Super League and looking to win their first title since 2016.

"I feel at home here in Manchester," Hemp said. "With the squad we have here, we are always learning and it’s so special to be involved at a club where we’re capable of achieving anything.

"I’m so passionate about this club and there’s no place I’d rather be. I’m very excited to keep this journey going for the next few years."

Hemp has 55 caps for the Lionesses and was part of Sarina Wiegman's side that triumphed at Euro 2022 and were beaten finalists at the 2023 World Cup.

She won the Professional Footballers' Association's young player of the pear award on four occasions and was named in the PFA's WSL team of the season in successive campaigns.

"Lauren is an outstanding player and I’m looking forward to continuing the journey we started together four years ago," City boss Gareth Taylor added.

"The growth she has shown has been incredible, and we know that she will continue to bring great things to the team for the next three years."