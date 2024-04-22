LSU gymnastics’ Haleigh Bryant named a finalist for 2024 Honda Award

After leading LSU gymnastics to its first national championship in program history while also taking home an individual national title in the all around, superstar Haleigh Bryant could be set to add another piece of hardware.

She’s been named one of four finalists for the Honda Award, given to the top gymnast in the nation. Bryant joins Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers, Florida’s Leanne Wong and Oregon State’s Jade Carey as finalists.

Bryant also won the AAI Award as the top senior gymnast in the nation, the fourth LSU player to do so, and she becomes just the fourth gymnast in NCAA history to earn a team national championship, all around national title and an AAI Award.

SEC Gymnast of the Year.

AAI Award Winner.

NCAA All-Around Champion.

Natty Champ.

A Honda Award winner is chosen in each women’s sport with the winner in each sport becoming a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, which will be announced in June.

