LSU football's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Manning Award after Heisman Trophy season

Former LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is adding more hardware for his performance in the 2023 college football season.

Daniels, this season's Heisman Trophy winner, was announced as the recipient of the 2023 Manning Award on Tuesday, which is awarded to the nation's top quarterback. He's the fifth straight honoree from the SEC and the third in LSU history (following Joe Burrow and JaMarcus Russell), which ranks first among all teams.

"Jayden had an amazing year for the Tigers," said Archie Manning, the father of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, in a statement. "Even without playing in the postseason, he still led the nation in total offense, ranked fifth in passing offense, and accounted for 50 touchdowns. He was a thrill to watch every week and we're looking forward to hosting him here in New Orleans to officially present him with the trophy."

REQUIRED READING: LSU football expected to promote assistants Joe Sloan, Cortez Hankton to co-OC, per report

Daniels was also a unanimous first-team All-American selection and SEC Offensive Player of the Year this season. He won the award over finalists Carson Beck, Dillon Gabriel, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Jalen Milroe, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Jordan Travis and Caleb Williams.

The fifth-year senior led the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134) while passing for 3,812 yards on the season. Daniels also scored 50 total touchdowns.

More: How Jayden Daniels' wild Times Square trip mirrors unpredictable road to Heisman glory

Jayden Daniels stats

Season: 236 of 327 passing (72.2%) for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns to four interceptions; 135 carries for 1,134 yards with 10 touchdowns

Career: 953 of 1,438 (66.3%) for 12,750 yards with 89 touchdowns to 20 interceptions; 617 carries for 3,307 yards with 34 touchdowns

Jayden Daniels NFL draft projections

Here's the latest NFL draft projections for Daniels, whose 2023 season has made him a consensus top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft:

ESPN: First Round, No. 2 overall to Washington

The Sporting News: First round, No. 8 overall to Atlanta

Philadelphia Inquirer: First round, No. 8 overall to Atlanta

NFL Network: First round, No. 3 overall to New England

CBS: First round, No. 3 overall to New England

The Athletic: First round, No. 8 to Atlanta

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football's Jayden Daniels adds 2023 Manning Award to Heisman Trophy