Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy, becomes third LSU football player to win the award

NEW YORK, NY. – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels is the third LSU player to ever win the Heisman, joining Billy Cannon (1959) and Joe Burrow (2019). He bested fellow finalists Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the award.

Daniels led the FBS in total touchdowns, total yards, rushing yards for a quarterback, passer rating, plays of 20+ yards and yards per carry by the end of the regular season. He guided LSU to the No. 1 offense in the country, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index, as the Tigers averaged 46.6 points per game this year.

He also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and was the unanimous AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Daniels began his collegiate career at Arizona State, where he earned the starting gig as a true freshman and kept the job for three years. He had a promising freshman campaign, throwing for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

But his time in Tempe started to go sideways after that. Due to issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniels only played four games his sophomore year. His junior season was a step backward as he threw as many touchdown passes (10) as interceptions.

So Daniels entered the transfer portal after that season, heading to LSU to join first-year coach Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge. He won the starting job during preseason practices over sixth-year senior Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and that year went on to post a career-high 68.6% completion percentage and throw for 2,913 yards.

He led LSU to a 10-win season and an appearance in the SEC Championship Game, taking that momentum into this season when he became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Coming out of high school, Daniels was the No. 35 player and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports Composite. He attended Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, and was the No. 5 player in the state.

