How Jayden Daniels' wild Times Square trip mirrors unpredictable road to Heisman glory

NEW YORK – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels' first steps exiting the Marriott Marquis were met with cheers.

"JD we love you man! Geaux Tigers!" one man exclaimed. A chant broke out soon after.

"LSU! LSU! LSU!"

The newly crowned Heisman Trophy winner was on his way to Seventh Ave. in Times Square. Surrounded by his head coach, parents and LSU staff members, Daniels cruised his way down West 45th St. while people continued to shout his name.

To his upper-right hand side, above a McDonald's across the street, a screen the size of at least two end zones played a video from LSU congratulating him on his monumental achievement. He passed by a Gelato cafe, Swatch store and street food stands selling Halal, Sausages and Hot Dogs before reaching the heart of the square.

Awaiting them was a mass of humanity, strangers and friends alike. Many of them had no clue of who they were looking at.

"What's his name?" One person asked.

"Jayden Daniels," another responded.

It was a scene so grand that even coach Brian Kelly had to stop and pull out his phone to take a picture. A surreal moment to match a surreal season for his quarterback, all in a surreal place.

Nobody could have predicted Daniels' rise less than two years ago when he arrived at LSU. He had a disappointing conclusion to his career at Arizona State and was coming off a junior season in which he threw as many touchdowns (10) as interceptions. He wasn't guaranteed anything when he arrived to Baton Rouge.

But Daniels won the starting job, leading LSU to the SEC Championship Game and a 10-win season in Year 1 under Kelly. The leap in his play, however, wouldn't come until Year 2 at LSU.

The next season, his fifth as college starter, Daniels led the country in total yards, total touchdowns, plays of 20-plus yards, QBR and passer rating by the end of the regular season. The Tigers had the No. 1 offense in the nation under his command despite losing three games and falling short of another SEC Championship Game appearance.

But LSU's relative lack of team success wasn't enough to convince the 928 Heisman voters that he wasn't worthy of the award.

"This was the most exciting player in college football," Kelly said following Daniels' triumph. "So excited and happy for him to achieve a dream of his and be the Heisman Trophy winner."

The Heisman is an individual award, but Daniels didn't win it himself.

He played behind an offensive line that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — handed out annually to the top offensive line in the nation. He threw to two future first round picks at wide receiver. He improved under the guidance of a strong offensive coaching staff led by offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan.

Daniels thanked them all, and many others, in his speech.

"I also want to acknowledge all of the unsung heroes of this game, trainers to the nutritionists, equipment managers, ground keepers, security, everybody. Basically everybody who worked behind the scenes to make sure our sport is the greatest on earth," Daniels said.

A few of those people he mentioned in his speech huddled around him as he took photo after photo with the trophy, standing directly underneath the giant video board across the street dedicated to his triumph.

Cameras and phones he wasn't supposed to pose for were getting shoved in front of his face. Another sea of strangers stood behind him and watched vicariously, at least some of whom were totally unaware that they were witnessing LSU and college football history.

How fitting it was. A surreal stage to match a surreal accomplishment.

