Jayden Daniels admits he would trade Heisman Trophy for a national championship at LSU

BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels would be willing to make a trade.

When asked during his appearance on The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday if he would trade his Heisman Trophy for a national championship, LSU football's quarterback had an answer.

"Honestly, I probably would," Daniels said. "If I won a natty, I'd probably still (win the Heisman Trophy)."

"But I would want to win the natty and that's something that I dreamed about is to be able to go out there (and win it). I was trying to win on every level, high school, college and hopefully in the pros. But I would trade it for a natty because that's just something you can't get back. You and your brothers worked so hard to accomplish something like that. I wish I was able to give (LSU) that."

LSU finished this season with a 9-3 record, falling to three top-15 teams in Florida State, Alabama and Ole Miss. The Tigers began the year as a national championship contender as the No. 5 team in the nation.

The last LSU player to win the Heisman, Joe Burrow, also led the Tigers to a national championship in the same year (2019).

Daniels had a historic 2023 campaign, even despite not leading his team to a national title. He led the FBS in total yards, total touchdowns, player of 20+ yards, QBR and passer rating. He also became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ yards and run for 200+ yards in a game.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, edging out Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the award.

