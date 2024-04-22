LSU baseball wins 1st conference series against Missouri

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers finally got the monkey off of their backs this season. LSU won Game 3 against Missouri 6-2 to secure their first conference series win of the year.

Missouri drew first blood in the bottom of the third inning when an error led to two runs for them. The score remained that way until the top of the fifth inning when Paxton Kling hit a two-RBI double to score Alex Milazzo and Stephen Milam and tie the game 2-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Michael Braswell III walked with the bases loaded to extend the LSU lead to 3-2. In the top of the seventh inning, Ashton Larson hit a solo homer to extend the lead to 4-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, Braswell hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 5-2, and in the top of the ninth inning, Milazzo scored on a throwing error to give LSU a 6-2 lead.

LSU will be back in action on Tuesday night against Nicholls.

