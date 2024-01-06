Louisville basketball's JJ Traynor out for season due to shoulder injury

JJ Traynor, the lone senior on the Louisville men's basketball team, will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

U of L announced in a statement Saturday that Traynor, who hasn't played since a Dec. 3 game at Virginia Tech but was trending in the right direction with the start of the new year, reinjured his shoulder during practice Friday.

The Cardinals tip off against Pittsburgh at noon. They will also be without sophomores Tre White (groin) and Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle).

Traynor's season ends with the Bardstown native averaging 10.1 points on 51.6% shooting and a team-best 36.8% clip from 3-point range. He was also contributing 4.6 rebounds per contest.

This story will be updated.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: JJ Traynor out for season with shoulder injury