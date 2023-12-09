Louisville basketball falls at DePaul as program's losing streak on the road reaches 21

CHICAGO — Kenny Payne turned to his starters before tipoff and said, “Believe. Believe.”

Belief is going to be hard to come by after this one.

In Saturday’s battle of two of the worst high-major teams in college basketball, Louisville trailed DePaul for more than 36 minutes and by as many as 19 points en route to a 75-68 loss at Wintrust Arena.

That’s 21 straight L’s on the road for the Cardinals (4-5, 0-1 ACC). And the Blue Demons’ first two-game winning streak in the series since 2002-04.

DePaul (2-7) entered the game dead last among high majors on KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings. But Payne didn’t take coach Tony Stubblefield’s team lightly — not when his fared worse on the NCAA’s NET leaderboard.

On Friday, Payne said he needed his players to embrace this mindset:

“We're going to get stops. We're going to rebound. We're going to attack them. We're not just going to settle for 3s. We're going to attack that lane. We're going to make good winning plays. We're going to play for each other.”

It appeared in spurts during the second half, when U of L pulled within single digits eight times behind a game-high 14 points from Mike James after the break. But it could not reverse an atrocious first half that had the team walking to the locker room defeated.

That was due in large part to its inability to, again, attack a zone defense. Stubblefield threw it at the Cards when his team took a 23-20 lead into the final 5:30 of the first half.

Louisville proceeded to go 1 for 7 from the field — with two of its shots blocked — and turned the ball over seven times. The Blue Demons ended the half on an 18-2 run.

They shot 46.4% during the half, with assists on 10 of their 13 baskets, and finished the game above 50% (51%) for just the second time this season.

U of L, meanwhile, had a pair of starters struggle.

Tre White scored seven points on 3-for-11 shooting. When Payne pulled the Southern California transfer out of the game at one point during an 0-for-8 first half, he shouted at him, “You’re forcing!”

White finished with a team-worst -13 plus-minus rating across 29 minutes. He grabbed eight rebounds, tallied three assists, blocked a shot and came up with a steal.

Freshman Kaleb Glenn, who made his first collegiate start in place of the injured JJ Traynor, did not score and saw his run limited to 12 minutes.

Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center for the final three games of its nonconference schedule, beginning with an 8 p.m. tipoff Wednesday against Arkansas State.

On Saturday, it was again without freshman center Dennis Evans, who was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Traynor was not ruled out of the game until the beginning of the second half. The nature of his injury was not disclosed.

This story will be updated.

