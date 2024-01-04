Louisville freshman basketball player Dennis Evans no longer medically cleared to play

Dennis Evans, a top-five center in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is no longer medically cleared to play for the Louisville men's basketball team moving forward.

A team spokesperson, Zach Greenwell, announced the news via a two-sentence statement Thursday evening.

“Freshman center Dennis Evans will not be medically cleared to compete at the University of Louisville moving forward. We are disappointed by the news and will not be releasing any additional information out of respect for Dennis’ privacy.”

Evans, a 7-foot-1 freshman from Riverside, California, hadn't suited up for a game since a Nov. 29 win against Bellarmine due to what the team described only as a shoulder injury. Second-year head coach Kenny Payne on Tuesday said he was "day to day" before the team left on a trip to Virginia.

Evans did not accompany the team on the trip, nor is he currently on U of L's campus. His former travel ball coach, Elvert "Kool-Aid" Perry, told The Courier Journal on Thursday that the big man is back home, where he's been since the Cardinals adjourned for a holiday break following a Dec. 21 loss to Kentucky.

When asked if Evans was still part of the program, Greenwell said he is. U of L will honor his scholarship if he wishes to continue his studies at the university, but he can no longer work out or compete with its men's basketball team.

What happens next — specifically, whether the 18-year-old wants to continue his career on the court elsewhere — is up to him and his loved ones.

Evans appeared in Louisville's first seven contests of the season, of which he started five. His runs began dwindling, however, from a trip to New York for the Empire Classic onward; from 13 minutes against Texas to seven minutes against Indiana to three minutes against New Mexico State and five minutes against Bellarmine.

His stat line: 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting with six rebounds and five blocks across 64 minutes (9.1 per game).

When Payne signed Evans out of Hillcrest High School last April, he said this in a statement: "It's going to be a joy to watch him grow and become one of the best players in college basketball."

"There's no limit," he added, "on the potential of how good he can be."

That potential was obvious. So, too, was his room for improvement.

Evans' 9-8 standing reach and 7-7 wingspan make him an elite rim protector whose dunks looked about as casual as a walk in the park. And yet, he struggled to hold his own more often than not in the post while adjusting to the speed and physicality of the Division I ranks.

"I'm not sitting here saying, 'I don't need him' and 'I can afford to sit him down.' He needs to develop," Payne said Nov. 28 when asked about Evans' dwindling minutes. "That's why he came here, to develop (into) a good player. But there's a point in time in this where he has to watch and observe a little bit and say, 'OK, I got to get better.'"

Evans is the third member of Payne's 2023 recruiting class who is no longer playing for the Cards.

In August, five-star signee Trentyn Flowers left the program to pursue a professional career in Australia. And last month, junior college transfer Koron Davis was dismissed from the team.

This story will be updated.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Dennis Evans not medically cleared to play