Short-handed Louisville basketball unable to snap 22-game road losing skid vs Virginia

Louisville's Skyy Clark (55) had a solid game against host Virginia on Wednesday night, but the Cavaliers rolled to victory.

Kenny Payne told his Louisville men’s basketball players they were going to get Virginia’s “best game” Wednesday night, one that would test the Cardinals’ biggest areas of concern coming off a 12-day hiatus.

It was clear by halftime at John Paul Jones Arena that this would be a test they could not pass.

Playing undermanned in a city where it hasn’t won since 1990, U of L (5-8, 0-2 ACC) suffered its 23rd double-digit loss of Payne’s tenure and its 22nd consecutive on the road, 77-53. It was also the 10th loss of 20 points or more of Payne's tenure and the most-lopsided since a 34-point beatdown at Pittsburgh on Feb. 7, 2023.

UVA (11-3, 2-1) went on a 13-4 run over the final 5:02 of the first half to take a 37-22 lead, its largest of the night to that point, into the break. The closest the Cards got from there was 11, trailing 37-26 with 17:30 to play in the second half, only to allow the deficit to grow to 18 over the next six minutes and change.

They were without four players. Sophomores Tre White (groin) and Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle) joined freshman Dennis Evans (shoulder) and senior JJ Traynor (shoulder) on the injury report. But they looked sharp during the opening minutes, whipping the ball around the court against the Cavaliers’ pack-line defense.

Ty-Laur Johnson found Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for a layup 20 seconds into the game; then Danilo Jovanovich, making his first collegiate start, dished to Skyy Clark for a 3-pointer on the next possession. And when Virginia jumped to a 24-14 lead at the 6:57 mark, Louisville fought back to keep within single digits thanks to a couple of tough baskets from Mike James.

Then, the wheels fell off.

The Cavs scored nine unanswered points — a jumper in the paint, a layup, a 3 and a fast-break alley-oop — and added to their lead with a buzzer-beating shot from Isaac McKneely. They had three stretches of making four consecutive field goals; while the Cards made only six between the 2:41 mark of the first half and the 9:54 mark of the second.

Payne on Tuesday said he had been stressing to his team the importance of ball movement and shot selection. Too often during U of L’s underwhelmingly inconsistent start to the 2023-24 season, he said, did one player “try to take over” segments of games, leading to bad looks and unforced turnovers.

The opposite happened Wednesday. On a night when Louisville could have used a fourth consecutive double-double and then some from Huntley-Hatfield, the junior big man scored only nine points on 3-for-6 shooting, grabbed four rebounds and finished -13 across 33 minutes. And with UVA’s pack-line defense creating an umbrella around the paint, he and his teammates took 25 of their 47 shots from 3-point range.

Only six went in. And that was against a team that allowed Notre Dame to go 11 for 23 from beyond the arc during a 22-point loss on Dec. 30.

Virginia, on the other hand, shot 51.7% from the field, with assists on 20 of its 30 baskets, and won the battle of the boards, 34-27. McKneely led all scorers with 18 points; he was one of four opposing players to break double digits.

Curtis Williams led the Cards in scoring with 14 points, all of which came during the second half, on 5-for-12 shooting (4 for 10 from 3). James added 11 on 4-for-10 shooting

Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday for a noon tipoff against Pittsburgh.

This story will be updated.

