Short-handed Louisville basketball, beset by injuries, drops third consecutive game

At halftime of Saturday’s game between Louisville men’s basketball and Pittsburgh, a magician walked onto Denny Crum Court and freed himself from a straitjacket in less than three minutes.

Kenny Payne faced a tougher task. The second-year head coach didn’t have enough magic to pull it off.

With only seven scholarship players at Payne’s disposal, the Cardinals (5-9, 0-3 ACC) trailed for all but 48 seconds, and by as 19 points, en route to a third consecutive loss by double digits, 83-70 — the 24th by 10 or more points of Payne's tenure.

Through a litany of mistakes, upon which the Panthers preyed, they fought to stay within single digits at halftime, 40-34. Behind a 9-2 run, powered entirely by 3-pointers from Mike James, they sawed a 14-point deficit in half and trailed only 57-50 with 11:41 to play in regulation.

But they, yet again, could not get over the hump. And it’s not getting any easier from here.

Not when everything that could go wrong for Payne continues to do so as he tries to prove to athletics director Josh Heird that he’s worth keeping around at the helm of his alma mater.

Less than an hour before tipoff Saturday, Louisville announced that the lone senior on its roster, JJ Traynor, will miss the remainder of the season after reaggravating a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since a Dec. 9 game at DePaul.

The Cards were also without sophomores Tre White (groin) and Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle) for a second straight game; and then there was Thursday’s news of freshman Dennis Evans no longer being medically cleared to compete moving forward.

Each of the four players could have been useful Saturday; because, as Payne told reporters Friday, the bench isn’t always a motivating factor when you’re as short-handed as he is.

He had to roll with the punches as U of L’s turnovers piled up, 18 leading to 28 points for Pitt.

So, too, did the fouls; the Panthers went 19 for 21 from the free-throw line.

And the consistent defensive intensity he’s been clamoring for all season wasn’t there. Anyone who was watching knew that was going to be the case when Ty-Laur Johnson quit on chasing down Pitt’s Zack Austin, who threw down a fast-break dunk, within a minute of tipoff.

Up next for Louisville: a road trip to Miami for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday against a team coming off a trip to last season’s Final Four.

This story will be updated.

C.L. Brown column: Kenny Payne inherited a broken Louisville program. Saturday showed he can't fix it

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne's club drops ACC game vs Pittsburgh