London Marathon 2024 LIVE: ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook among record 50,000 to run race

The London Marathon takes place today and the ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook, the endurance athlete who recently ran the length of Africa, will be among the record number of people taking part in the 26-mile run.

More than 50,000 elite and charitable runners are taking to the streets of the capital on what is forecast to be a dry and bright Sunday with cool temperatures of 12C. This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this event, making it the most popular marathon in the world. There will be a host of celebrities including EastEnders cast members Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick who will run as part of a storyline in which their characters Honey and Jay run in memory of Jay’s late wife, Lola (played by Danielle Harold), who died of a brain tumour in 2023.

London Marathon 2024

50,000 to take part in this year’s London Marathon

Wheelchair races (9.05am GMT) before elite women (9.25am), men and mass start (10am)

Wheelchair and non-disabled athletes to receive same prize money for first time

‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook among runners

What is the prize money on offer at the London Marathon?

08:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

This year’s London Marathon will make history as it becomes the first marathon in the world to pay wheelchair racers the same prize money as their able-bodied counterparts.

London Marathon wheelchair races were already the richest in the world, but a further increase of $54,500 (£43,000) to the prize money in 2024 means the total prize pot stands at $308,000 (£243,000), creating parity with the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied fields.

This means that all winners in the elite races of the 2024 London Marathon will receive $55,000 (£44,000), with the runner-up earning $30,000 (£23,700) and third-place $22,500 (£17,800).

What time does it start?

08:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are today’s start times, with the wheelchair races kicking things off just after 9am on a fresh morning in London. The elite women’s race will get going just before half past nine, ahead of the elite men and then the mass start.

9.05am – Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races.

9.25am – Elite women’s race.

10am – Elite men’s race followed by mass start.

ICYMI: Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon

07:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

A father running the TCS London Marathon to support Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said his young daughter’s cancer treatment was “a million times harder” than tackling 26.2 miles.

Sky, now aged four, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a tumour in her brain, in April 2021 after her parents noticed she lost her balance frequently and was not meeting some developmental milestones.

Full report:

Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon

07:00 , Matt Mathers

The event gets underway in a few hours, with elite and charitable runners taking part in the 26.2 mile run across the capital.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Date, times, route and how to watch race

06:00 , Matt Mathers

The London Marathon returns in 2024 with another action-packed day of elite and charitable racing.

The annual road race in the English capital is again held in a traditional slot in April, with thousands entering the mass participation event and bidding to complete the 26.2-mile course.

Here is everything you need to know about when it starts, the route it will take and how to watch:

London Marathon 2024: Date, times, route and how to watch race

50,000 to take part in marathon

05:00 , Matt Mathers

The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon opened on the eve of the 2024 event.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event, making it the most popular marathon in the world.

More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part on what is due to be a dry and bright Sunday with temperatures up to 12C.

Last year, ahead of the race, a total of £39 million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site (PA) (PA Archive)

Wheelchair and non-disabled athletes to get same prize moneyWheelchair and non-disabled athletes to get same prize money

04:00 , Matt Mathers

This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

All four winners of the elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up earning £24,000 and third place taking home £18,000.

‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target

03:00 , Matt Mathers

Hardest Geezer Russ Cook, who ran the entire length of Africa, will return to long-distance running at the London Marathon.

Mr Cook, from West Sussex, said he planned to run the marathon for charity despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on 7 April.

Full report:

‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target

How much will the winners get?

02:00 , Matt Mathers

The 2024 London Marathon will create history by becoming the first marathon in the world to ensure equal distribution of prize money between able-bodied athletes and wheelchair racers.

Although the winners as not as well paid as in some other iconic sporting events, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races will all have a prize pot of $308,000 (£243,000)

Here’s how much the winners will receive:

London Marathon 2024 prize money: How much will the winners get?

How can I enter next year’s race?

01:00 , Matt Mathers

For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race.

Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s London Marathon:

London Marathon ballot: How can I enter next year’s race?

How science can help runners avoid hitting the wall

Sunday 21 April 2024 00:01 , Matt Mathers

The 2024 TCS London Marathon is almost here with the 26.2-mile distance often feeling like a puzzle for runners to solve. While each training run can provide a different piece, most runners would be wise to consider how they will utilise fuel and hydration on the day, in order to fit the whole thing together.

Full report:

How science can help marathon runners avoid hitting the wall

ICYMI: Natalie Pinkham: ‘Why I’m running the London Marathon in memory of my mate, Caroline Flack’

Saturday 20 April 2024 23:00 , Matt Mathers

The Sky Sports F1 presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about her first marathon this Sunday and the work done in memory of her good friend Flack, who took her own life in 2020.

Read the full interview here.

ICYMI: Kenenisa Bekele says London Marathon field will be ‘remembering’ Kelvin Kiptum

Saturday 20 April 2024 22:00 , Matt Mathers

Kelvin Kiptum will always hold a special place in the hearts of all marathon runners, according to veteran three-time Olympic track champion Kenenisa Bekele.

Kenyan long-distance runner Kiptum won last year’s London Marathon for the third time, but was killed in a car accident in February at the age of 24.

Full report:

Kenenisa Bekele says London Marathon field will be ‘remembering’ Kelvin Kiptum

ICYMI: Elite women’s field predicted to make London Marathon ‘harder to win’ than Paris Olympics

Saturday 20 April 2024 21:00 , Matt Mathers

London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher is predicting a more competitive women’s race on Sunday than the 2024 Paris Olympic marathon later this year, and believes the women’s-only world record may fall.

The world’s fastest female marathoner Tigst Assefa headlines an elite field that features seven women who have run under two hours, 17 minutes and 30 seconds, including three of the top four fastest women ever.

Full report:

Elite women’s field makes London Marathon ‘harder to win’ than Paris Olympics

ICYMI: Emile Cairess hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics at London Marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 20:00 , Matt Mathers

Emile Cairess hopes he can follow training partner Phil Sesemann on the next step of their journey by also qualifying for the Olympics when he tackles the London Marathon again on Sunday.

Sesemann secured his place on the British squad for Paris after running inside the qualifying standard of two hours, eight minutes and four seconds at the Seville Marathon in February.

Full report:

Emile Cairess hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics at London Marathon

Rosie Jones says she’s overcome ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 19:00 , Matt Mathers

Comedian Rosie Jones has admitted that “internalised ableism” has previously stopped her from using mobility aids, as she prepares to take part in the TCS London Marathon.

The popular comic and TV panel member, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, is completing the long-distance race this Sunday (21 April) with fellow stand-up Ivo Graham, who will be pushing her in a Delta Buggy.

Full report:

Rosie Jones says she’s overcome ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

Runner reaches Grenfell Tower after 227-mile challenge to help disaster victims

Saturday 20 April 2024 17:12 , Matt Mathers

A runner who completed more than a marathon a day in support of a law change to help victims of major scandals has crossed the finish line of his charity trek at Grenfell Tower with a bereaved family member by his side.

Mik Parkin completed his 227-mile journey to west London on Saturday, joined by the uncle of a 12 year-old girl who died in the 2017 Grenfell fire.

The eight-day run had begun at Anfield in Liverpool and took in the Hillsborough memorial in Sheffield on the 35th anniversary of that disaster.

The charity trek aimed to raise awareness of the Hillsborough Law, which campaigners have said could make a difference to victims who often endure long-running fights for justice in the wake of major disasters.

Manfred Ruiz, known as Manny, took part in the first and last stages of the run, in memory of his niece Jessica Urbano Ramirez, and said it was “a pleasure” to be able to support Mr Parkin, praising him for his efforts.

Mr Ruiz told the PA news agency: “What he’s done this week has just been amazing.”

Actor Christopher Eccleston will be happy to ‘just get round’ course

Saturday 20 April 2024 16:47 , Matt Mathers

Actor Christopher Eccleston says he will be “happy just to get round” the marathon course.

Mr Eccleston is running for the Big Issue, which helps homeless people.

“I’ve just turned 60 and my plan is to run the London Marathon for the Big Issue,” he told the publication

“The last one I ran was when I was 50. So my plan is to run at 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100. And then I’ll retire!”

Centrepoint wishes runners good luck

Saturday 20 April 2024 16:15 , Matt Mathers

Homelessness charity Centrepoint has wished its runners good luck ahead of tomorrow’s marathon.

“Good luck to our awesome #TeamCentrepoint taking on the #LondonMarathon tomorrow,” the charity wrote on X.

“The team have spent countless hours training for this moment and have now raised over £40,000!

“Thank you for all your hard work!”

Good luck to our awesome #TeamCentrepoint taking on the #LondonMarathon tomorrow. The team have spent countless hours training for this moment and have now raised over £40,000!



Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 15:58 , Matt Mathers

A father running the TCS London Marathon to support Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said his young daughter’s cancer treatment was “a million times harder” than tackling 26.2 miles.

Sky, now aged four, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a tumour in her brain, in April 2021 after her parents noticed she lost her balance frequently and was not meeting some developmental milestones.

Full report:

Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon

Romesh Ranganathan given ‘shameless’ gift by Rob Beckett to wear in marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 15:30 , Matt Mathers

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan was presented with a giraffe costume to wear during the London Marathon on his new BBC Radio 2 show.

Mr Ranganathan, 46, who is running on Sunday, told his first celebrity guest Rob Beckett that the fellow comedian was “shameless” in his choice of gift.

Mr Beckett’s upcoming stand-up tour is called Giraffe and to promote it he wore an inflatable giraffe costume to the Brit Awards last month.

The 38-year-old told Ranganathan: “I’ve got you a present Rom, to say well done on your new show and it’s just nice to get someone a present.”

Ranganathan responded: “It’s a giant giraffe adult costume.

“Let’s get to the bottom of that. I mean, it’s just absolutely shameless by you. You knew you’re gonna get a plug for your tour.”

Prostate Cancer UK wishes runners good luck

Saturday 20 April 2024 15:15 , Matt Mathers

Prostate Cancer UK has wished its marathon runners good luck ahead of tomorrow’s race.

“Wishing all our wonderful @LondonMarathon runners a massive GOOD LUCK for tomorrow,” the charity wrote on X.

“Over 190 of you are helping us make huge strides, by raising vital funds which we can invest in lifesaving research and services to support men living with prostate cancer.”

Wishing all our wonderful @LondonMarathon runners a massive GOOD LUCK for tomorrow 💙



ICYMI: Man training for London Marathon with fridge on his back stopped by police

Saturday 20 April 2024 14:40 , Matt Mathers

A man who hopes to break the world record for running the London Marathon with a fridge-in-tow was stopped by the police whilst training for his challenge.

According to the runner, Daniel Fairbrother, 34, was stopped by police officers in Stevenage after they accused him of stealing the fridge.

Full report:

Man training for London Marathon with fridge on his back stopped by police

ICYMI: Kelvin Kiptum’s story had barely started – his tragic death robs athletics of an extraordinary talent

Saturday 20 April 2024 14:20 , Matt Mathers

In the hunt to find sporting meaning during the strange supporter absence of the 2020 Covid pandemic summer, the Brussels Diamond League opted to stage a rare assault on the one-hour world record.

Although 13 men lined up on the King Baudouin Stadium startline, the race was little more than a one-man time trial geared solely around Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah. Everyone else was there to aid his cause.

Among the faceless dozen was an unknown Kenyan. At that point in his career, Kelvin Kiptum’s international pedigree was almost non-existent.

Full report:

Kelvin Kiptum: Tragic death robs athletics of an extraordinary talent

London Marathon 2024 travel guide: Start times, route and celebration spots

Saturday 20 April 2024 14:03 , Matt Mathers

Since the inaugural 26.2 mile event in 1981, the fundraising race has raised millions for charities each year, and, with sunshine on the forecast for now, celebrations of the charitable and physical feat will take place across the city.

Here’s everything you need to know to plan the day if you’re running or supporting this year’s London Marathon.

Full report:

London Marathon 2024 travel guide

ICYMI: Ballot opens for 2025 London Marathon on eve of this year’s event

Saturday 20 April 2024 13:31 , Matt Mathers

The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon has opened on the eve of the 2024 event.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event which takes place on Sunday, making it the most popular marathon in the world.

Find out how to enter the ballot for next year’s event here:

Ballot opens for 2025 London Marathon on eve of this year’s event

Runner reveals why he’s taking part in marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 12:45 , Matt Mathers

A man says he’s running in the marathon and raising money for British Blind Sport because he’s seen first “first hand” the “incredible” effect sport and physical activity can have for people living with visual impairments.

Corin Elliot said: “In 2019, I ran the London Marathon as a guide runner for Lizzie Tovey. That year we campaigned to overturn the decision to not allow guides to receive medals and official times.”

He added: “Although my 2024 marathon place is a club place and not a charity place, I have seen first-hand the incredible effect sport and physical activity can have for people living with a visual impairment.”

The 2024 @LondonMarathon finish-line is just around the corner! Every day this week we are introducing each one of our incredible marathon runners. #WeRunTogether 🏃🏽



To donate, go to: https://t.co/Q7uaQd2NDk



‘Hardest Geezer’ sends marathon runners best wishes

Saturday 20 April 2024 12:27 , Matt Mathers

‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook has sent his best wishes to all those running the marathon tomorrow.”

“Best of luck to everyone running the London marathon tomorrow,” he wrote on X . “I will be there on tarmac pacing some incredible young people with @Running_Charity”

“I really do love the marathon. My dad first ran one when I was a young lad and I thought he was superman. Running my first one changed my life.”

Best of luck to everyone running the London marathon tomorrow. I will be there on tarmac pacing some incredible young people with @Running_Charity



Rosie Jones says she’s overcome ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 12:14 , Matt Mathers

Comedian Rosie Jones has admitted that “internalised ableism” has previously stopped her from using mobility aids, as she prepares to take part in the TCS London Marathon.

The popular comic and TV panel member, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, is completing the long-distance race this Sunday (21 April) with fellow stand-up Ivo Graham, who will be pushing her in a Delta Buggy.

Full report:

Rosie Jones says she’s overcome ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

Emile Cairess hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics at London Marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 11:45 , Matt Mathers

Emile Cairess hopes he can follow training partner Phil Sesemann on the next step of their journey by also qualifying for the Olympics when he tackles the London Marathon again on Sunday.

Sesemann secured his place on the British squad for Paris after running inside the qualifying standard of two hours, eight minutes and four seconds at the Seville Marathon in February.

Full report:

Emile Cairess hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics at London Marathon

Elite women’s field predicted to make London Marathon ‘harder to win’ than Paris Olympics

Saturday 20 April 2024 11:30 , Matt Mathers

London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher is predicting a more competitive women’s race on Sunday than the 2024 Paris Olympic marathon later this year, and believes the women’s-only world record may fall.

The world’s fastest female marathoner Tigst Assefa headlines an elite field that features seven women who have run under two hours, 17 minutes and 30 seconds, including three of the top four fastest women ever.

Full report:

Elite women’s field makes London Marathon ‘harder to win’ than Paris Olympics

Kenenisa Bekele says London Marathon field will be ‘remembering’ Kelvin Kiptum

Saturday 20 April 2024 11:13 , Matt Mathers

Kelvin Kiptum will always hold a special place in the hearts of all marathon runners, according to veteran three-time Olympic track champion Kenenisa Bekele.

Kenyan long-distance runner Kiptum won last year’s London Marathon for the third time, but was killed in a car accident in February at the age of 24.

Full report:

Kenenisa Bekele says London Marathon field will be ‘remembering’ Kelvin Kiptum

Natalie Pinkham: ‘Why I’m running the London Marathon in memory of my mate, Caroline Flack’

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:55 , Matt Mathers

The Sky Sports F1 presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about her first marathon this Sunday and the work done in memory of her good friend Flack, who took her own life in 2020.

Read the full interview below:

Natalie Pinkham: ‘Why I’m running the London Marathon in memory of Caroline Flack’

How science can help runners avoid hitting the wall

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:42 , Matt Mathers

The 2024 TCS London Marathon is almost here with the 26.2-mile distance often feeling like a puzzle for runners to solve. While each training run can provide a different piece, most runners would be wise to consider how they will utilise fuel and hydration on the day, in order to fit the whole thing together.

Full report:

How science can help marathon runners avoid hitting the wall

How can I enter next year’s race?

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:32 , Matt Mathers

For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race.

Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s race:

London Marathon ballot: How can I enter next year’s race?

How much will the winners get?

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:30 , Matt Mathers

The 2024 London Marathon will create history by becoming the first marathon in the world to ensure equal distribution of prize money between able-bodied athletes and wheelchair racers.

Although the winners as not as well paid as in some other iconic sporting events, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races will all have a prize pot of $308,000 (£243,000)

Here’s how much the winners will receive:

London Marathon 2024 prize money: How much will the winners get?

‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:28 , Matt Mathers

Hardest Geezer Russ Cook, who ran the entire length of Africa, will return to long-distance running at the London Marathon.

Mr Cook, from West Sussex, said he planned to run the marathon for charity despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on 7 April.

Full report:

‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target

Wheelchair and non-disabled athletes to get same prize money

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:26 , Matt Mathers

This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

All four winners of the elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up earning £24,000 and third place taking home £18,000.

David Weir, who will be racing his 25th consecutive London Marathon on Sunday and has won eight times, said he had not expected the change to happen in his lifetime.

File photo: The London Marathon men’s wheelchair race in 2021 (PA Archive)

50,000 to take part in marathon

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:23 , Matt Mathers

The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon has opened on the eve of the 2024 event.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event which takes place on Sunday, making it the most popular marathon in the world.

More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part on what is due to be a dry and bright day with temperatures up to 12C.

Last year, ahead of the race, a total of £39 million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site (PA) (PA Archive)

Date, times, route and how to watch race

Saturday 20 April 2024 10:16 , Matt Mathers

The London Marathon returns in 2024 with another action-packed day of elite and charitable racing.

The annual road race in the English capital is again held in a traditional slot in April, with thousands entering the mass participation event and bidding to complete the 26.2-mile course.

Here is everything you need to know about when it starts, the route it will take and how to watch:

London Marathon 2024: Date, times, route and how to watch race

