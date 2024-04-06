LIVE UPDATES: Purdue vs. NC State in Final Four of March Madness, score, stats, highlights

The Purdue men's basketball team is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980 after wins over No. 16 Grambling State, No. 8 Utah State, No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 2 Tennessee.

Purdue (33-4) takes on No. 11 NC State (26-14) tonight in the national semifinal. The Boilermakers hope to make the national championship game for the first time since 1969.

Sam King, Gregg Doyel and Kyle Neddenriep will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

NC State vs. Purdue start time in Final Four

6:09 p.m. ET Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

What channel is Final Four on?

TV: TBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (anaysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84

When is the Final Four?

First semifinal: Purdue vs. N.C. State, 6:09 ET p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Second semifinal: UConn vs. Alabama, approx. 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Championship game: Saturday's winners, 9:20 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024

Where is the Final Four?

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Purdue basketball vs. NC State betting odds in Final Four

Purdue is favored over NC State by 9.5 points, according to BetMGM.

