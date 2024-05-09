Live update: Today starts the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic. Here’s what you need to know

Severe storms, high temps to hit Myrtle Beach SC area. Here’s when and what to expect

The Myrtle Beach area may experience severe weather Thursday, including high wind gusts and possible tornadoes.

You can also expect it to be hot and humid with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The weather comes when thousands will be in Myrtle Beach for the Grand Strand’s first PGA Tour tournament that begins Thursday, May 9, 2024, and runs through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Tickets, traffic delays, parking. What to know and expect for Myrtle Beach PGA tournament

The Myrtle Beach Classic will tee off in May 2024, bringing thousands to the Myrtle Beach area. Visitors and locals will be at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club, watching professionals play one of the Grand Strand’s oldest courses in Myrtle Beach’s first PGA tournament.

Myrtle Beach Classic Tournament Director Darren Nelson said that close to 24,000 tickets have been sold, with the projected final total expected to be 40,000.

Tickets can be purchased online, but Nelson added that interested spectators can buy tickets at the gate, which is open to the public at 6 a.m., according to a fact sheet for the tournament.

Is there a dress code?

Once on club grounds, viewers can either sit in one of the general admission areas or walk the course with the golfers as they play.

While attendees are expected to wear golf attire, Nelson said there is no dress code.

He recommended that attendees bring comfortable shoes to walk in if they choose to follow the action hole-to-hole.

Which local celebrities will be in attendance?

The Myrtle Beach Classic will also feature local celebrities. WPDE Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski and musician Greg Rowles will be at the Myrtle Beach Classic, announcing golfers’ names before they tee off, Nelson said. Rowles recently opened his own musical theater in North Myrtle Beach, which began having shows April 1, 2024.

These are three golfers to watch in the PGA Tour’s first Myrtle Beach Classic

Brandt Snedeker - Of the players in the field, Snedeker is probably the most well-known to fans of the PGA.

Matt Atkins - An alum of the University of South Carolina Aiken, Atkins won a spot to play in the Myrtle Beach Classic in a unique way.

George Bryan, IV - Despite finishing second in The Q, Bryan received a spot on the Myrtle Beach Classic roster during a video call from Tournament Director Darren Nelson. Bryan, who turned pro in 2010, is a Palmetto State native and attended the University of South Carolina.