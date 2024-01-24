Advertisement

LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball, Zach Edey lead Michigan big at halftime

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·6 min read

Purdue basketball tries to remain undefeated at home this season when Michigan visits for a Big Ten matchup. No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2) has won three in a row overall, the last two on the road. Zach Edey has three straight games with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Michigan (7-11, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.4 points, 5.1 assists) will miss this game as part of a team-imposed suspension for six road games.

Sam King is your best Purdue follow, and we will have updates and highlights. Please remember to refresh.

11:49 left 2H: Purdue 70, Michigan 46

Purdue commits its first turnover on an over-and-back.

Lance Jones has 2 3-pointers in that segment. He's 5-of-8 from long range with 22 points. Triple-double watch for Braden Smith: 11 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds.

15:35 left 2H: Purdue 56, Michigan 35

Zach Edey has been more involved in this segment with 6 points and 2 rebounds. He now shares the Purdue scoring lead with Lance Jones (12 each).

Halftime: Purdue 49, Michigan 25

Purdue has a late 13-point run to double up Michigan in the closing minute. The Boilermakers commit 0 first-half turnovers.

Lance Jones leads the Boilermakers with 12 points. Zach Edey has 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn leads Michigan with 10 points.

Purdue has made 47% from the field, and 7-of-9 3-pointers. Michigan is at 29%.

3:21 left 1H: Purdue 34, Michigan 21

Jaelin Llewellyn hits 2 straight 3-pointers and is up to 10. Michigan remains at 31% shooting overall, 4-of-9 on 3s.

7:47 left 1H: Purdue 24, Michigan 10

The Boilermakers are comfortable enough to allow Zach Edey and Braden Smith to sit for several minutes, though the offense suffers. Purdue, which has missed 8 straight shots, has 3 blocked shots and is +5 rebounding. Michigan is 1 for its last 12.

11:27 left 1H: Purdue 21, Michigan 10

Braden Smith has 9 points and 3 assists already. Zach Edey remains scoreless, but Purdue is 4-of-5 on 3s.

15:49 left 1H: Purdue 11, Michigan 4

Zach Edey misses his first 2 shots, both short hooks. The Boilermakers make their first 2 3-pointers.

Fletcher Loyer provides the game's first points with a 3 at the 18:38 mark.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is available

Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn, who twisted an ankle against Iowa, is available. Michigan's Terrance Williams II is questionable.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is five points from becoming the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

Zach Edey

2020-24

1,975

∎ Edey has 1,065 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

192

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on Peacock score updates, highlights