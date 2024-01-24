LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball, Zach Edey lead Michigan big at halftime

Purdue basketball tries to remain undefeated at home this season when Michigan visits for a Big Ten matchup. No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2) has won three in a row overall, the last two on the road. Zach Edey has three straight games with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Michigan (7-11, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.4 points, 5.1 assists) will miss this game as part of a team-imposed suspension for six road games.

11:49 left 2H: Purdue 70, Michigan 46

Purdue commits its first turnover on an over-and-back.

Lance Jones has 2 3-pointers in that segment. He's 5-of-8 from long range with 22 points. Triple-double watch for Braden Smith: 11 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds.

15:35 left 2H: Purdue 56, Michigan 35

Zach Edey has been more involved in this segment with 6 points and 2 rebounds. He now shares the Purdue scoring lead with Lance Jones (12 each).

Halftime: Purdue 49, Michigan 25

Purdue has a late 13-point run to double up Michigan in the closing minute. The Boilermakers commit 0 first-half turnovers.

Lance Jones leads the Boilermakers with 12 points. Zach Edey has 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn leads Michigan with 10 points.

Purdue has made 47% from the field, and 7-of-9 3-pointers. Michigan is at 29%.

3:21 left 1H: Purdue 34, Michigan 21

Jaelin Llewellyn hits 2 straight 3-pointers and is up to 10. Michigan remains at 31% shooting overall, 4-of-9 on 3s.

7:47 left 1H: Purdue 24, Michigan 10

The Boilermakers are comfortable enough to allow Zach Edey and Braden Smith to sit for several minutes, though the offense suffers. Purdue, which has missed 8 straight shots, has 3 blocked shots and is +5 rebounding. Michigan is 1 for its last 12.

11:27 left 1H: Purdue 21, Michigan 10

Braden Smith has 9 points and 3 assists already. Zach Edey remains scoreless, but Purdue is 4-of-5 on 3s.

15:49 left 1H: Purdue 11, Michigan 4

Zach Edey misses his first 2 shots, both short hooks. The Boilermakers make their first 2 3-pointers.

Fletcher Loyer provides the game's first points with a 3 at the 18:38 mark.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is available

Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn, who twisted an ankle against Iowa, is available. Michigan's Terrance Williams II is questionable.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is five points from becoming the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979 Zach Edey 2020-24 1,975

∎ Edey has 1,065 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 192

