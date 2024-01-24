LIVE: No. 2 Purdue basketball, Zach Edey lead Michigan big at halftime
Purdue basketball tries to remain undefeated at home this season when Michigan visits for a Big Ten matchup. No. 2 Purdue (17-2, 6-2) has won three in a row overall, the last two on the road. Zach Edey has three straight games with at least 30 points and 14 rebounds.
Michigan (7-11, 2-5) has lost six of its last seven games. Leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.4 points, 5.1 assists) will miss this game as part of a team-imposed suspension for six road games.
11:49 left 2H: Purdue 70, Michigan 46
Purdue commits its first turnover on an over-and-back.
Lance Jones has 2 3-pointers in that segment. He's 5-of-8 from long range with 22 points. Triple-double watch for Braden Smith: 11 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds.
15:35 left 2H: Purdue 56, Michigan 35
Zach Edey has been more involved in this segment with 6 points and 2 rebounds. He now shares the Purdue scoring lead with Lance Jones (12 each).
Zach Edey with a MAJOR slam. 😳 pic.twitter.com/HwL3m2cPVk
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 24, 2024
Halftime: Purdue 49, Michigan 25
Purdue has a late 13-point run to double up Michigan in the closing minute. The Boilermakers commit 0 first-half turnovers.
Lance Jones leads the Boilermakers with 12 points. Zach Edey has 6 points and 7 rebounds.
Jaelin Llewellyn leads Michigan with 10 points.
Purdue has made 47% from the field, and 7-of-9 3-pointers. Michigan is at 29%.
Advice: Watch this Braden Smith dime. 😯@3bradensmith x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/I2ZLikZ5Wr
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 24, 2024
Lance Jones always brings the reax. 🙌@LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/NWNE3Y1XeR
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 24, 2024
3:21 left 1H: Purdue 34, Michigan 21
Jaelin Llewellyn hits 2 straight 3-pointers and is up to 10. Michigan remains at 31% shooting overall, 4-of-9 on 3s.
Zach Edey's first basket of the night doesn't happen without the Stretch Armstrong rebound. 😲@zach_edey x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/ahLJgyW5i2
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 24, 2024
7:47 left 1H: Purdue 24, Michigan 10
The Boilermakers are comfortable enough to allow Zach Edey and Braden Smith to sit for several minutes, though the offense suffers. Purdue, which has missed 8 straight shots, has 3 blocked shots and is +5 rebounding. Michigan is 1 for its last 12.
This Braden Smith no-look pass‼️ 👀@3bradensmith x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/4mNtw39fIz
— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 24, 2024
11:27 left 1H: Purdue 21, Michigan 10
Braden Smith has 9 points and 3 assists already. Zach Edey remains scoreless, but Purdue is 4-of-5 on 3s.
Truth: No. 2 Purdue just has so many guys who can hurt you. 💯@GillisMason x @BoilerBall
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/qUFbb5WIDZ
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 24, 2024
15:49 left 1H: Purdue 11, Michigan 4
Zach Edey misses his first 2 shots, both short hooks. The Boilermakers make their first 2 3-pointers.
Fletcher Loyer provides the game's first points with a 3 at the 18:38 mark.
Trey Kaufman-Renn is available
Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn, who twisted an ankle against Iowa, is available. Michigan's Terrance Williams II is questionable.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is five points from becoming the No. 6 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
Zach Edey
2020-24
1,975
∎ Edey has 1,065 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
192
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan?
9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Michigan on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball news
Inside-outside: How Zach Edey's presence helps Purdue's outside shooting
Doyel: Purdue isn't going to get into trouble this March
Winning streak: There's doubters out there, but Purdue just keeps proving itself
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
