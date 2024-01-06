Life after Bo Nix: What will the Oregon football offense look like in 2024 season?

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, on Nov., 11, 2023.

With Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix leading the way at quarterback, the Oregon football team put an impressively prolific, wildly entertaining and successful product on the field in 2023.

The Nix era ended on New Year’s Day with a 45-6 victory in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty as the Ducks wrapped up a 12-2 season.

With 363 yards and five passing touchdowns against the Flames, Nix finished with single-season school records of 4,508 yards and 45 passing TDs.

Now it’s time to turn the page.

“It’s been fun playing with Bo and Bo is a great quarterback,” said wide receiver Tez Johnson, who is also Nix's adoptive brother. “We love him to death. When somebody else comes in, he’s gonna take that role over and be the new leader of the team because we’re losing that leader who gives us our confidence.”

Addition of Oklahoma transfer QB Dillon Gabriel big for Oregon football

The Ducks appear to have landed Nix’s replacement in Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel. They also signed UCLA transfer Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit who played in nine games as a freshman for the Bruins this past season.

Those two join Oregon redshirt freshman Austin Novosad, a former four-star recruit himself who played in three games this season — including the final few drives in the Fiesta Bowl — and completed 9-of-11 passes for 52 yards and no interceptions.

Also on the roster is dual-threat QB Brock Thomas, a redshirt freshman from Sheldon. Three-star freshman Luke Moga will join the Ducks 2024 QB room as well.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) throws the ball against the California Golden Bears in the first half at Rose Bowl Nov. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California.

“There's a lot of good talent, and obviously, we're bringing in some guys that have a track record of being good players,” tight end Terrance Ferguson said. “So I think there's no drop-off really. We have some big shoes to fill, obviously, but they've done a great job in practice and impressed me that way. I have full confidence in the guys in the room.”

It’s no secret the starting job will be Gabriel’s to lose.

The sixth-year senior was one of the prize prospects in the transfer portal, and on Thursday he opened at fourth in the 2024 Heisman trophy betting odds at +1100, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gabriel has made 49 starts between a three-year stint at UCF and two seasons at Oklahoma. He threw for 6,828 yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a Sooner, and rushed for 688 yards and 18 scores.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson picks up yards for the Ducks as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

“We got guys coming in that are very competitive,” Johnson said. “Dillon Gabriel, I actually hung out with him a little bit before he committed here. He’s very dedicated and ready to be at Oregon, and us as receivers, is ready to get him here.”

This past season, Gabriel completed 266 of 384 passes for 3,660 yards, 30 scores and six interceptions. He also ran for 373 yards and 12 TDs.

“I've watched Dillon Gabriel play a lot watching the Oklahoma games,” Ferguson said. “I have friends that play out there. So I've been able to catch some of his games. He's definitely a baller and can play.”

Dante Moore, Austin Novosad also competing for start at QB for Ducks

Moore, who was committed to Oregon in fall 2022 before flipping to UCLA before the December signing period, is an immensely talented player who completed 114-for-213 passes for 1,610 yards, 11 TDs and nine interceptions this season.

If he’s coming to Oregon expecting to battle Gabriel for the starting spot or to lock up the 2025 starting job, he’ll also be challenged by Novosad.

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad throws out a pass during a practice with the Ducks April 6, 2023, in Eugene.

“Austin can definitely do it,” Johnson said. “He shows flashes in practice every day. … When it's time and his number is called, he's going to be ready. Plus, his receivers are going to make him look good no matter what.”

There is no doubt the talent surrounding the next QB will be star-studded.

Johnson announced late last week that he’ll return for his senior season in 2024 after catching a single-season school record 86 pass for 1,182 yards and 10 scores as a junior.

Gary Bryant Jr., Traeshon Holden and Jurrion Dickey set to return for 2024 season

The Ducks will also have Fiesta Bowl starters Gary Bryant Jr. and Trashon Holden back, as well as former five-star recruit Jurrion Dickey ready to go after using his redshirt season in 2023.

Holden had 37 catches for 452 yards and six TDs this season, and Bryant had 30 catches for 442 yards and four TDs.

Ferguson, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection who had 42 catches for 414 yards and six TDs this season, was still mulling over his future last week during Fiesta Bowl prep, though he admitted the prospect of playing one season with Gabriel was enticing.

“It sweetens the pot a little bit,” Ferguson said with a wry smile, “when you know you have someone that can play ball like that and there's not a drop-off.”

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football need a new QB in 2024. Who will it be?