Oregon football transfer portal tracker: Who's in and out for the Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to his team as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

With transfer season in full swing, and bowl season and National Signing Day on the horizon, The Register-Guard is tracking who is transferring in and out of the Oregon football program next season.

Transferring out of the Oregon football program

Ashton Cozart

Position: receiver

Recruiting class: 2023

Stats: Did not appear in game

Destination: TBD

Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison (13) intercepts a pass against California during the first half of the game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Bryan Addison

Position: defensive back

Recruiting class: 2018

Stats: 47 games played, 51 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 passes defensed

Destination: TBD

Oregon's Kris Hutson, left, rushes against Utah's Sione Vaki during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022.

Kris Hutson

Position: receiver

Recruiting class: 2020

Stats: 39 games played, 80 receptions, 936 yards, 2 touchdowns

Destination: TBD

Oregon defensive back Daymon David, right, tackles California tight end Keleki Latu (85) after a catch during the second half of the game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Daymon David

Position: defensive back

Recruiting class: 2021

Stats: 18 games played, 13 tackles, 1 pass defensed

Destination: TBD

Josh Delgado

Position: receiver

Recruiting class: 2019

Stats: 33 games played, 15 receptions, 195 yards

Destination: TBD

Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges breaks up a pass intended for USC wide receiver Brenden Rice as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Trikweze Bridges

Position: defensive back

Recruiting class: 2020

Stats: 42 games played, 90 tackles, 4 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles

Destination: TBD

Tevita Pome’e

Position: defensive line

Recruiting class: 2023

Stats: 1 game played

Destination: TBD

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson takes a snap as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Position: quarterback

Recruiting class: 2021

Stats: 17 games played, 42-66 for 456 yards passing, 6 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 15 carries, 56 yards rushing

Destination: TBD

Transferring in to the Oregon football program

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball and jumps over Iowa State's Ben Nikkel (18) to score a touchdown in the first quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Position: quarterback

Previous school: Oklahoma

Stats: 49 games played, 1050-1664 for 14,865 passing yards, 125 passing touchdowns, 26 interceptions, 349 carries for 1,060 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 33 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Eligibility left: one year

