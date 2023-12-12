Oregon football transfer portal tracker: Who's in and out for the Ducks
With transfer season in full swing, and bowl season and National Signing Day on the horizon, The Register-Guard is tracking who is transferring in and out of the Oregon football program next season.
This story will be updated as transfer news arises over the coming months.
Here's what to know.
Transferring out of the Oregon football program
Ashton Cozart
Position: receiver
Recruiting class: 2023
Stats: Did not appear in game
Destination: TBD
Bryan Addison
Position: defensive back
Recruiting class: 2018
Stats: 47 games played, 51 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 passes defensed
Destination: TBD
Kris Hutson
Position: receiver
Recruiting class: 2020
Stats: 39 games played, 80 receptions, 936 yards, 2 touchdowns
Destination: TBD
Daymon David
Position: defensive back
Recruiting class: 2021
Stats: 18 games played, 13 tackles, 1 pass defensed
Destination: TBD
Josh Delgado
Position: receiver
Recruiting class: 2019
Stats: 33 games played, 15 receptions, 195 yards
Destination: TBD
Trikweze Bridges
Position: defensive back
Recruiting class: 2020
Stats: 42 games played, 90 tackles, 4 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles
Destination: TBD
Tevita Pome’e
Position: defensive line
Recruiting class: 2023
Stats: 1 game played
Destination: TBD
Ty Thompson
Position: quarterback
Recruiting class: 2021
Stats: 17 games played, 42-66 for 456 yards passing, 6 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 15 carries, 56 yards rushing
Destination: TBD
Transferring in to the Oregon football program
Dillon Gabriel
Position: quarterback
Previous school: Oklahoma
Stats: 49 games played, 1050-1664 for 14,865 passing yards, 125 passing touchdowns, 26 interceptions, 349 carries for 1,060 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns, 2 receptions, 33 yards, 1 receiving touchdown
Eligibility left: one year
Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.
This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football transfer portal tracker: Who's in and who's out?