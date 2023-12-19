A year after flipping to UCLA, quarterback Dante Moore recommits to the Oregon Ducks

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore has transferred to Oregon.

Dante Moore will be a Duck after all.

The former UCLA quarterback, who was committed to Oregon after his senior season of high school in 2022 until flipping to the Bruins before signing day last December, announced his transfer Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Detroit native was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was ranked the No. 3 player overall by 247Sports.com.

He is the second high-profile quarterback signed out of the transfer portal this month by the Ducks, who need to replace outgoing senior starter Bo Nix, as well as primary backup Ty Thompson, who left the program after the Pac-12 Championship game.

Moore joins projected starter Dillon Gabriel, who left Oklahoma with one season of eligibility remaining and a storied career that includes 49 games played, 14,865 passing yards, 125 passing touchdowns, 1,060 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

Moore appeared in nine games this season for the Bruins and started five. He threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 114-of-213 passes (53.5%). He likely will sit behind Gabriel next season and has three seasons of eligibility remaining over the next four years.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football lands UCLA Bruins QB transfer Dante Moore