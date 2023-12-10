Bo Nix comes up short in Heisman Trophy race. Where the Oregon football QB landed in votes

Though he came close, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix ultimately finished third in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was announced as the winner at a ceremony in New York on Saturday, while Michael Penix Jr. of Washington finished second.

Nix received the most Heisman votes since Marcus Mariota won the award in 2014, with 885 total points. Daniels received 2,029 to win the award, while Penix received 1,701 points. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished fourth with 352 points.

Nix has led one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in program history in 2023, throwing for career-bests in yards (4,145), completion percentage (77.2%), touchdowns (40), and total completions (336).

The Pac-12 offensive player of the year led the country in completion percentage, completions, and passing touchdowns en route to an 11-2 season. Nix’s 77.2% completion percentage is just 0.2% lower than Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ 77.4% single season record, set in 2020.

Nix will play in the Fiesta Bowl in his last college game, making his 61st career start – a NCAA record – on New Year’s Day against No. 22 Liberty.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football's Bo Nix comes up short at Heisman Trophy ceremony