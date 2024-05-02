'Less than a human': What we learned about Brittney Griner's experience in Russia

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner talked about her experience in a Russian prison for the first time publicly during an interview that aired on ABC Wednesday night, describing deplorable conditions that made her feel ''less than a human.''

Griner joined Robin Roberts for the primetime interview titled "20/20: Prisoner in Russia" on ABC’s news magazine show. The interview precedes Griner’s upcoming memoir "Coming Home" which will be released on May 7.

Griner was arrested in Russia in February 2022 when airport customs officials there found vape cartridges with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was jailed and eventually found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison at one of the most notorious women’s prisons in Russia. She was released in December 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange deal between the United States and Russia.

Here is what she shared during the interview.

Griner admits a ‘mental lapse’

Griner was detained on Feb. 17, 2022, at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki, Russia, after authorities found the vape cartridges in her luggage — which is illegal in the country. Griner said the cannabis oil was prescribed by her Phoenix-based physician to manage her pain from past injuries, including a cracked ankle, hip impingement, and no knee cartilage.

Griner claimed she treated her injuries in Russia without the cannabis oil by icing and wrapping her body, as well as medication.

"I'm just like, 'Oh my God. How did I make this mistake? How was I this absent-minded?' I could just visualize everything I worked so hard for, it just crumbling and going away... It's just so easy to have a mental lapse," Griner said.

Griner contemplated taking her own life

Griner revealed she considered taking her own life multiple times while detained.

“I wanted to take my life more than once in those first weeks,” Griner said. “I felt like leaving here so badly. I didn't think I could get through what I needed to get through. I definitely thought about it.”

Griner didn’t go through with it after thinking about her family.

“But then, I was just like, what if they didn't release my body to my family?” Griner said. “And I was like, I can't put them through that. I have to endure this.”

Harsh prison conditions

Griner was transferred to the isolated IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia, more than 300 miles outside of Moscow, to serve her sentence.

While there, she slept in harsh conditions, including an uncomfortable sleeping situation.

"The mattress had a huge blood stain on it and they give you these thin two sheets, so you're basically laying on bars," Griner said.

She added the prisoners were only allowed one toilet paper roll a month and were given toothpaste that had expired 15 years prior. She would use the toothpaste to kill the black mold on the walls.

"I had a couple of shirts, a couple of pairs of sweats, the shoes on my feet," Griner said. "One of my shirts, I ripped it up and I used one to clean myself. I used one as my toilet paper. With my dirty, dirty hole in the ground with feces all over it. That was the moment where I just felt the dirtiest and, like, less than a human.”

Why she cut her hair

The frigid conditions inside hurt her health and caused her to cut off her signature dreadlocks.

"It just had to happen," Griner said. "We had spiders above my bed, making a nest. My dreads started to freeze. They would just stay wet and cold and I was getting sick. You got to do what you got to do to survive."

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner views the faces after unveiling a mural outside of Footprint Center in Phoenix on April 27, 2023, that brings awareness to individuals still detained abroad.

Griner begged Putin for freedom amid Russia's Ukraine invasion

Griner knew she wasn't just held in custody awaiting trial. She became an American political prisoner of war after Russia invaded Ukraine the same month she was arrested.

Griner feared she'd never return to the U.S. given President Biden's strained relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden's condemnation of Putin for the Ukraine invasion. She was advised to write a letter to Putin to request leniency.

"They made me write this letter. It was in Russian. I basically had to ask for forgiveness and thanks from their so-called great leader," Griner said. "I didn't want to do it, but at the same time, I want to come home."

That eventually led the Kremlin and Biden to negotiate a prisoner swap involving her and another longtime American prisoner, Paul Whelan, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Victor Bout (aka "The Merchant of Death), who was in a U.S. prison serving a 25-year sentence. Although Whelan didn't get released, Griner did and said she shook Bout's hand during the swap, and felt like she was "touching death" as he congratulated her.

Giving herself grace

Griner still has trouble looking back on her experiences in Russia and has tried to give herself grace throughout the healing process.

During the 2023 WNBA season, Griner missed three games with the Mercury to focus on her mental health.

Brittney Griner was emotional recounting her detainment in Russia. pic.twitter.com/3xXE2SozmI — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2024

Her belongings

Griner showed Roberts her belongings while she was in Russia, including custom extra-long pajama pants and a Bible that she read to get through her trials.

Brittney Griner opens bags with her possessions from her time behind bars in Russia for the first time since her return, including a pair of extra-long pajama pants and her Bible, which she says held deep meaning for her while imprisoned. #BrittneyGrinerOnABC pic.twitter.com/CY5VTRMhhY — 20/20 (@ABC2020) May 2, 2024

Griner's childhood home was her first prison

Long before the 6-foot-9 Griner was detained for nearly one year in Russia, she felt "isolated," was bullied and teased for her height and deep voice during her middle school days in her native Houston.

In addition, Griner added that her parents frequently had her examined by doctors because they thought her growth spurt and deep voice were abnormal.

“They really wanted to make sure I didn’t have a tumor on my pituitary gland," Griner said. "I know at one point, I was like, ‘Can we stop because it doesn’t feel the best?’ I felt like a lab rat a little bit.”

She began playing basketball at age 15, grew confident as "big and different," and became one of the nation's top recruits.

According to her first autobiography "In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court" released in 2014, Griner's mother Sandra was supportive after Griner came out to her as a lesbian. In contrast, Griner's father and Houston area police officer, Raymond, initially was against her sexuality after he confronted her about it. He kicked Griner out of their home, and she was forced to live at her North Nimitz High School assistant coach's house for six weeks during her senior season. That displacement strained the relationship between Griner and her father after she eventually returned home.

Griner won't play overseas again besides Olympics

Griner said she wanted to stop playing abroad because of the constant travel between the WNBA and the Russian pro women's league. But she wanted to honor her father's mantra to "finish what you start." Despite her reluctance to travel from Phoenix to Moscow, she flew to Russia to fulfill her contract for more than $1 million in one final season with UMMC Ekaterinburg. She had been a member of the team for seven years.

"I have to make a living for my family," Griner said. "So I have to go overseas and Russia was the place that they gave me that financial stability."

Griner added that she played in Russia because of WNBA pay equity issues. She was being paid more than five times her Mercury salary in Russia. The WNBA doesn't allow its players to travel in charter flights other than commercial ones during the season, and the teams are fined if they do. She was placed in luxury hotels and took private flights during her time playing in Russia, but was placed in Russia's worst prisons after her arrest and eventual sentencing.

Griner added that she would never play overseas again, unless it's for the 2024 Paris Olympics to represent the U.S. in a quest for her third gold medal.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner details experience in Russian prison in ABC interview