Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner reveals brutal moment from Russian jail

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner opened up about her detention in Russian jail that lasted months for the first time on ABC's "20/20."

The detention happened due to a result of her arrest over drug-related charges in 2022. The 6-foot-9 center revealed that she contemplated suicide during her first few weeks in jail.

"I wanted to take my life more than once in the first weeks," Griner said to Robin Roberts of ABC. "I felt like leaving here so badly."

Part of the reason Griner did not follow through with it, she unveiled, was because she suspected that the authorities in Russia would not return her body to her family. Griner was detained in Russia after she arrived at a Moscow airport. Russian authorities claimed that after a luggage search, vape cartridges that had oil deriven from cannabis were found.

Griner went to Russia during the WNBA offseason to play professionally. Instead, she spent 10 months in jail there. Griner was freed and allowed to return to the United States in return for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Her release required her to write a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They made me write this letter. It was in Russian," Griner said. "I had to ask for forgiveness and thanks from their so-called great leader. I didn't want to do it, but at the same time I wanted to come home."

Perhaps Griner will share more of the story in her memoir called 'Coming Home,' which is scheduled to drop on May 7. Griner of course was not in the U.S. to play the 2022 season as a result of her detainment. She did play in 2023, however.

She was an All-Star for the eighth time, shooting 56.2% from the field. She scored 17.5 points per game on offense and swatted 1.6 shots per game on defense. Averaging a playoff career-high 8.4 rebounds per game in the postseason, she also dropped a playoff career-high 21.8 points per game in the trip to her second WNBA Finals.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brittney Griner recalls having, overcoming suicidal thoughts in Russia