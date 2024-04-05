Leslie's Rose, trained by Todd Pletcher, wins Ashland and clinches spot in Kentucky Oaks

LEXINGTON — Living up to her $1.15 million price tag, Leslie’s Rose returned to form and punched her ticket to the Kentucky Oaks.

With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, Leslie’s Rose stalked the early front-runners, took the lead with a furlong remaining and pulled away for a 3-length victory in Friday’s $600,000, Grade 1 Ashland Stakes on opening day of Keeneland’s Spring Meet.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Leslie’s Rose earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on May 3 at Churchill Downs, virtually assuring a spot in the field.

Off at 9-1 odds, Leslie’s Rose paid $20.90 to win and covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85.

“She’s always been a high-quality filly, and she’s always trained like she wants to go longer,” Pletcher said. “She proved that today, given the opportunity to go two turns, and finished with good energy. So, fingers crossed.”

Just F Y I, the 2-year old champion, finished second in her 3-year-old debut and also clinched a spot in the Kentucky Oaks. Impel, the 2-1 favorite trained by Brad Cox, finished third.

Whisper Hill farm purchased Leslie’s Rose for $1.15 million at Keeneland’s 2022 September Yearling Sale.

“She wasn’t overly big, but she was put together right and was light on her feet,” said Whisper Hill owner Mandy Pope. “Thought she’d come to hand easily, which she did.”

The daughter of Into Mischief showed promise early, winning her maiden race by 9 ¼ lengths last November at Aqueduct. She opened her 3-year-old campaign Jan. 11 with a victory at Gulfstream Park but regressed a bit in her stakes debut, a third-place finish as the 3-10 favorite in the Grade 2 Davona Dale on March 2 at Gulfstream.

Pletcher didn’t lose hope.

“She had maybe not her best race last time, but she looked like she was maybe a little intimidated trying to come up a tight spot on the rail that day,” Pletcher said. “I think the experience helped us out today. I thought it was a super effort.”

Added Pope: “The way she came through there was brave, unlike she was in the (Davona Dale). She just charged right through there.”

Leslie’s Rose sat just behind Halina’s Forte and Impel along the backstretch and then began to make her move with a quarter-mile remaining.

“I just bided my time,” Ortiz said. “She was traveling beautiful every step of the way. At the quarter-pole, I was able to hit a gear and she was ready. She kept galloping out after the wire. We’re very happy with her.”

Friday’s victory gave her a 3-0-1 record in four career starts and was worth $358,050, boosting her career bankroll to $467,800.

Pletcher has won the Kentucky Oaks four times, most recently with Malathaat in 2021.

Just F Y I trainer Bill Mott said his filly “was a tick slow out of the gate” but was pleased with the way she finished.

Mott said all signs point toward the Kentucky Oaks. Just F Y I had been scheduled to make her 3-year-old debut in the Davona Dale but was scratched because of a fever.

“Probably needed to knock the rust off of her a little bit,” he said. “She’s been off five months. … She beat some nice fillies in there. We didn’t win, but if we couldn’t win, our second main objective was to get a race in her and hopefully she moves forward and have her ready for the next one. I’m not totally disappointed.”

