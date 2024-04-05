Meet top three Blue Grass Stakes contenders who could make noise in 2024 Kentucky Derby

It remains to be seen whether Keeneland’s 100th running of the Blue Grass Stakes will be remembered as one of the best, but Saturday’s stellar field offers plenty of hope.

“It’s a Grade 1, a real Grade 1,” trainer Brad Cox said. “It’s a very, very good race, looks to be one of the better Derby preps run so far. Or, could be.”

An 11-horse field is entered for the $1 million, Grade 1 Blue Grass set for 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Grass will offer 200 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs, including 100 to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

While Florida Derby winner and 2-year-old champion Fierceness is the current Kentucky Derby favorite, there are three Blue Grass contenders ranked among the top 10 or 12 3-year-olds in the country.

Here’s a look at each of them:

Sierra Leone

The 2-1 morning-line favorite in the Blue Grass, Sierra Leone ranks No. 2 behind Fierceness in most lists of top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone has just three career starts and just one as a 3-year-old, winning the Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds by a half-length over Track Phantom.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione was impressed following the Risen Star victory.

“When he took the lead in the stretch, I could feel beneath me he is only going to want to go longer after this,” Gaffalione said. “He is an incredible horse, and Chad Brown and his team have done an incredible job with him. You always keep dreaming of the big races like the Derby, and horses like this help you keep the dream alive.”

A son of Gun Runner, Sierra Leone was a $2.3 million purchase at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale. Of the 346 horses nominated to the Triple Crown, Sierra Leone was the most expensive.

Dornoch

The 3-1 second choice in the Blue Grass morning line, Dornoch enters with a three-race winning streak after capturing the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 2 at Gulfstream.

The front-running Dornoch drew the No. 4 post for the Blue Grass and will have Luis Saez riding.

“That’s a good spot,” Gargan said. “He came out of the 3 hole in the Fountain of Youth and the Remsen. He will come out of there running and make his way through.”

Dornoch is the only horse to beat Sierra Leone, winning by a nose in last December’s Grade 2 Remsen at Aqueduct.

By Good Magic out of the Big Brown mare Puca, Dornoch is a full-brother to Mage, last year’s Kentucky Derby winner.

Just a Touch

The 7-2 third choice in the Blue Grass, Just a Touch is the new kid on the block with just two races under his belt.

The Blue Grass will be his stakes debut, but Cox is excited to see how his precocious colt measures against Sierra Leone and Dornoch.

“Obviously, they have a little more seasoning and got to the races a little earlier,” Cox said. “But this horse, I think he’s one of our better 3-year-olds and I’m excited about running against those colts. Hopefully we can stack up with them.”

A son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, Just a Touch didn’t race as a 2-year-old. He debuted Jan. 27 with a 4 ¼-length victory at Fair Grounds before a second-place finish behind Deterministic in the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2 at Aqueduct.

“He’s showed talent from Day One,” Cox said. “A little late to get to the races, but kind of by design. He covers a lot of ground, good-moving horse with class to go with it. I think we’re in a good spot.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

Blue Grass Stakes

Post time: 5:52 p.m. Saturday at Keeneland in Lexington. Purse: $1 million. Grade: 1. Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Jockey weight: 123 pounds. TV: FanDuel TV. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Top Conor, Jose Ortiz, Chad Brown, 15-1

2. Be You, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher, 8-1

3. Seize the Grey, Nik Juarez, D. Wayne Lukas, 20-1

4. Dornoch, Luis Saez, Danny Gargan, 3-1

5. Good Money, Javier Castellano, Chad Brown, 20-1

6. Just a Touch, Florent Geroux, Brad Cox, 7-2

7. Lat Long, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek, 30-1

8. Epic Ride, Adam Beschizza, John Ennis, 20-1

9. Mugatu, Joe Talamo, Jeff Engler, 30-1

10. Sierra Leone, Tyler Gaffalione, Chad Brown, 2-1

11. Encino, Flavien Prat, Brad Cox, 12-1

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Blue Grass Stakes contenders could make noise in Kentucky Derby 2024