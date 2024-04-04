Keeneland Spring Meet opens with new construction at Lexington track. Here's what to know

As Keeneland’s popular Spring Meet opens Friday, fans will notice something new in the works at the Lexington racetrack.

In January, Keeneland began construction of a three-level paddock building that will expand ticketed experiences for fans and include a reimagined saddling paddock.

“This project is central to our mission to invest in the future of our sport and will allow us to offer fans a variety of world-class experiences during race meets, sales and beyond,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “And while fans may see a few construction-related adjustments to parking and entry this spring, we will ensure they will find the Keeneland they know and love inside the gates.”

Construction on the paddock building is set to be completed by the fall of 2025. The structure will offer approximately 1,400 additional tickets for fans.

The construction will alter parking operations for the Spring Meet that begins Friday with a first post of 1 p.m.

Free parking will be available in The Hill and The Meadow (Gate 1) with no reservation required. Fans who have purchased race-day tickets are able to pre-purchase a parking space in the Green Lot (Gate 2). These parking spaces are limited each day and are expected to sell out.

Here's a glance at the meet:

Schedule: 16 days from Friday-April 26. No racing Mondays and Tuesdays.

Gates open: 11 a.m.

First race: 1 p.m. except for April 26 (12:30 p.m.).

Livestream/TV: All races can be watched for free at Keeneland.com, the Keeneland Race Day App, Keeneland Select and Keeneland’s YouTube channel. FanDuel TV will have live TV coverage.

Tickets: All general admission ($7-$15), reserved seat ($15-$25) and dining tickets ($30 and up) must be purchased in advance at tickets.Keeneland.com or on the Keeneland Race Day App.

Here’s what else to know about the Spring Meet:

Tailgating on The Hill

Tailgating on The Hill will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting.

No ticket or reservation is required for The Hill, located adjacent to the Keene Barn & Entertainment Center and accessible via Gate 1 (at Man o’ War Boulevard) or Gate 4 (off Van Meter Road on the east side of Keeneland).

Fans on The Hill can watch the racing action via a jumbo TV and place their bets in a wagering tent while they enjoy live music presented by The Burl and food trucks. Complimentary shuttles to the track are offered.

Visit Keeneland.com/tailgating for more details.

Lower takeout on Daily Double

Keeneland is reducing the takeout on a Daily Double wager from 22% to 15%. The wager, which requires a handicapper to select the winners of two consecutive races, is offered on all but the final race each race day.

“This pricing is advantageous to our core horseplayers but also is a great opportunity for emerging bettors to try horse racing’s equivalent of a ‘two-game parlay,’” Keeneland Director of Wagering Development Jim Goodman said.

On Saturday, the all-stakes Pick 4 and all-stakes Pick 5 will conclude with the $1 million, Grade 1 Blue Grass, a key prep race for the Kentucky Derby.

Handicapping challenge April 12

Available only at the track, the Spring Handicapping Challenge on April 12 will offer one berth to the Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge (BCBC) in November at Del Mar and as many as four spots to the 2025 National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) in Las Vegas

Players will wager a live bankroll of $250 on Keeneland races. More information is available at the following link: https://tickets.keeneland.com/specialeventtype/keeneland-spring-400-challenge-2/

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Keeneland Spring Meet opens with new construction at Lexington track