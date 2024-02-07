What we learned: Ryan Day addresses high expectations, Will Howard, the RB room and more

Much has changed since Ryan Day last had a press conference following the dispiriting 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

On that late December night, Ohio State was at an ominous crossroads. With Kyle McCord gone as a transfer, the Buckeyes didn’t have an obvious successor at quarterback. Numerous NFL-eligible underclassmen had yet to announce whether they’d return.

ryan day thumbnail

Since then, the Buckeyes have regained their momentum. Other than Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., all of the underclassmen elected to stay. Ohio State also added several talented transfers, including ex-Kansas State quarterback Will Howard.

Day also hired Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, but O'Brien could leave to become head coach at Boston College.

Wednesday was technically National Signing Day, but almost all recruits now sign in December. Still, Day took more than an hour to answer questions on a wide range of topics.

More: How will Ohio State football coach Ryan Day fill out on-field staff?

Here are five of the biggest takeaways from his press conference:

Expectations and pressure are sky-high

Day knows the retentions and additions have raised the ante for the 2024 season. Ohio State is likely to be ranked second behind Georgia in the preseason.

“We have an opportunity with an unbelievable team to go attack this next year,” he said. “To see the fans and Buckeye Nation kind of buzzing over the last few weeks and getting behind this team and building it, I think the guys feel it.

“Pressure is a privilege, and these guys now have an opportunity to go have a great season. It’s a long way away, and there’s a lot of work to be done. But we look at the team we’ve got, and we’ve got the right guys in the right seats right now.”

Day gushes about Howard

Howard has not won the starting job yet. Devin Brown remains, as does Lincoln Kienholz and blue-chip freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland have arrived. But Day clearly is enamored with the skill set and intangibles the 6-5, 242-pound Howard provides.

More: Ohio State football quarterback Devin Brown recovered from ankle injury

“I like his competitiveness,” Day said. “I like his toughness. (Strength coach) Mick (Marotti) would tell you he sees that every day in the weight room right now.

“He’s a guy who’s won the Big 12 championship. He was a field goal or whatever away from beating Texas this year. He’s got a mature approach about him.

“He’s got the ability to throw the football. When he needs to run, he can run. He’s big. You see the size when he gets up on you. So there’s a few things you really grab onto (that impress).”

Day thrilled with running back room

Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins will team with senior TreVeyon Henderson to form perhaps the top rushing duo in the country. Judkins was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference player.

Day said he talked to Henderson when Judkins entered the transfer portal and asked him his thoughts about OSU pursuing Judkins.

“He was unbelievable,” Day said of Henderson. “He said, ‘If you think it helps the team, coach, let’s do it.’”

Judkins told reporters last week that he was excited to share the backfield with Henderson.

“I think both of their approaches are that they can get each other better,” Day said. “But it all started with TreVeyon. I think TreVeyon’s leadership as he has transitioned into his fourth year has been tremendous – the way he’s going about his work, the way he’s holding guys accountable. He’s got a different look in his eye.”

Sonny Styles could be used as a linebacker

Styles blossomed into a star safety last year, but at 6-4 and 230 pounds, he also could play as a linebacker.

Day said that’s something the Buckeyes are considering. The Buckeyes really have eight starters for seven spots in the middle and back of their defense. That will give coordinator Jim Knowles plenty of options to mix and match personnel.

“We’ve had conversations with Sonny, and he has the flexibility to do a lot of different things, which is great,” Day said, citing Styles’ mental approach as well as physical skill set. “And he’s embracing some of those things. As we get into spring, we’ll start to figure out exactly how those will all shake out.”

Day welcomes Kirks into the fold

For the Buckeyes, the fact it was signing day did matter. Painesville, Ohio, defensive tackle Dominic Kirks signed his letter-of-intent on Wednesday.

He had been pledged to Washington but de-committed in January when coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job. Kirks will not enroll at Ohio State until after spring practice.

Kirks missed several games his senior season with a knee injury.

“With the injuries, it was a little bit late (in the recruiting process), but we saw somebody who has a lot of talent,” Day said.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What we learned: Day addresses high expectations, Will Howard and more