Will Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien be leaving? Even Ryan Day doesn't know

Ryan Day still doesn't know if he will have to replace his newly hired offensive coordinator.

Bill O'Brien, who was hired on Jan. 18, is perhaps the leading candidate to become the head coach at Boston College. He reportedly interviewed on Tuesday.

"No real updates there," Day said Wednesday. "He's working today and we'll see how it goes."

Day said O'Brien was back working in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday.

The BC job opened when former Buckeye defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

"Yeah, that was a curveball I was not expecting," Day said with a laugh. "We were expecting a fastball."

Day said he hired O'Brien with the expectation that a coach with his experience could lessen his load. Day had a mostly young and inexperienced offensive coaching staff last season. O'Brien was also hired as quarterbacks coach, replacing Corey Dennis, who took an analyst job with Utah on Tuesday.

"We're chasing that 1 or 2%, that last couple of drives of the game, and I felt like that particular situation for me was to be able to hand off a lot of the duties I was doing," Day said. "I was looking for somebody who had a great background in the NFL."

O'Brien was head coach of the Houston Texans for six years. He was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator in 2023.

