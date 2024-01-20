Dominic Kirks is committed to Ohio State 2024 recruiting class. Here's what it means

Ohio State has added another defensive lineman to its 2024 class.

On Saturday, Dominic Kirks, a Painesville, Ohio native, committed to the Buckeyes, joining OSU's three-man defensive line class in 2024. Kirks was once a Washington commit, but did not sign with the Huskies on early signing day. Kirks ended his commitment to the Huskies the same day Kalen DeBoer took the Alabama head coaching job.

Here's what Kirks' commitment means for Ohio State.

What does Dominic Kirks' commitment mean for the 2024 class?

With Kirks, Ohio State will likely end its 2024 recruiting class with a win.

The Buckeyes signed 20 2024 players during the early signing period in December, including five five-star players: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, cornerback Aaron Scott and quarterback Air Noland.

But after losing five-star Justin Scott in November, who eventually signed Miami, Ohio State's defensive line class, even with a player such as Houston, seemed a bit thin even with a four-man 2023 defensive line class.

With Houston and Eric Mensah signed, Kirks fills out a 2024 class that could be important even with players such as J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer returning.

Kirks gives Ohio State the chance to have another development piece as it prepares for a 2025 season where many new and currently inexperienced pieces may be subject to prominent roles.

What does Dominic Kirks' commitment mean for Larry Johnson?

With Kirks, Larry Johnson is a much-needed win.

While his biggest win came on early signing day when the Buckeyes secured Houston despite, reportedly, a late push from Alabama, Johnson desperately needed another body in the 2024 class. Ohio State has not had a two-man defensive line class since 2007 when the Buckeyes landed Cameron Heyward and Solomon Thomas.

Kirks is not the same level of prospect as Scott was.

Kirks is ranked as the No. 251 player and No. 33 defensive lineman in the 2024 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. In seven games as a senior at Painesville High School in Painesville, Ohio, Kirks had 43 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks.

With Kirks, Johnson gets an in-state prospect he had to beat Washington and Southern California for. And with Kirks, he has another piece to fill out his room and keep it on track

Could Dominic Kirks start for Ohio State in 2024?

Ohio State will likely not need Kirks to play meaningful snaps in 2024.

With Tuimoloau and Sawyer solidified as starters at defensive end, and players such as Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and potentially Houston pushing for playing time, Kirks is not expected to play a prominent role right away in 2024.

