Knicks clear OG Anunoby for contact, remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about forward's progress

Hours after they learned Julius Randle would be lost for the rest of the season, the Knicks gave a more optimistic update regarding their other injured forward, OG Anunoby.

“OG is doing well,” coach Tom Thibodeau told the media before Thursday’s game. “He’s getting closer. We’re cautiously optimistic about that one.”

When asked whether Anunoby was cleared for contact, Thibodeau confirmed that he was and has played 5-on-5 basketball in practice. The Knicks' coach noted that Anunoby has been able to continue conditioning during this rehab period.

Including Thursday, Anunoby has missed the last 10 games after irritating his recently-operated right elbow. The forward will have missed 27 of the last 30 games with various injuries relating to his elbow after undergoing surgery earlier this year.

In 44 games this season with the Knicks and Raptors, Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Knicks enter Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings at 44-31 and a half-game behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. After Thursday, New York has six games remaining on their schedule.