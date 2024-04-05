Klay Thompson shares thoughts on Warriors’ huge win over Rockets

The Golden State Warriors‘ win over the Houston Rockets put them in the driver’s seat as they chase a berth in the 2024 Western Conference play-in tournament. Houston had been surging in recent weeks. As such, Golden State has had to up its game, which has led to some impressive performances.

When speaking to the media after the game, Klay Thompson shared his thoughts regarding his team’s latest win. He noted how the win was fun, specifically due to the discussions surrounding the competition for the 10th seed and the trolling that had been happening, such as the viral video from Tari Eason.

“The ball just found me in rhythm,” Thompson said. “Steph took over in the second half. … Above all, it was a lot a fun to beat these guys. I know there’s been a lot of noise, a lot of trolling. So, it was sweet to come here and get a win. A lot of great history in this building. So, that always in fun to do it in Houston.”

Thompson was one of the Warriors’ top performers against the Rockets. His perimeter scoring and reliable defense were both legitimate difference-makers for Steve Kerr’s team. The impending free agent has been trending upward in recent weeks, and he looks ready to make an impact once the play-in tournament begins.

"Above all, it was a lot a fun to beat these guys. I know there's been a lot of noise, a lot of trolling." Klay let his play do the talking tonight 💯 pic.twitter.com/k7NCHK0F4u — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2024

As the 10th seed, the Warriors will need to navigate two play-in games to qualify for the playoffs. Having Thompson and his veteran teammates hitting their stride at this point in the season will be a huge boost for Kerr and the Warriors fan base. Now, everyone around the organization will hope this performance against the Rockets was a sign of things to come.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire