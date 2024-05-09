The key factor that could see Manchester United finally sign sporting director Dan Ashworth from Newcastle

Newcastle placed Dan Ashworth on temporary leave amid Manchester United’s pursuit (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Dan Ashworth’s prolonged move to Manchester United is being almost entirely dictated by concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) which has evolved into “a game of chicken” more than a stand-off over the fee with Newcastle United.

Newcastle are insistent on compensation of £25m, which has completely stalled the move of the highly rated sporting director. However, Manchester United feel their leverage on the deal is starting to increase as Newcastle’s preference is to have the situation sorted in the next six weeks so that the income counts towards this cycle's PSR rules.

PSR allow Premier League clubs to lose up to £105m over every three-season period. Clubs who have breached the rules, such as Everton and Nottingham, have been hit with points deductions.

The Old Trafford club are meanwhile similarly conscious of how close they are to the limit, with the regulations even potentially influencing the decision on Erik ten Hag’s future. Any dismissal would bring considerable compensation, while any prospective replacement may require a similar fee. While the situation suggests that both clubs will come to a deal before the June cut-off, there is currently extreme intransigence on both sides due to how much it can influence future recruitment decisions.

Another factor is Ineos would prefer to have Ashworth in sooner precisely to be involved in such stategising. Manchester United’s new hierarchy identified him as the top option in terms of deciding future football strategy.