John Calipari didn't want Kentucky basketball to face zone, and it didn't. Cats roll to win

LEXINGTON — Kentucky State wasn’t expected to offer much resistance to Kentucky Thursday night.

And the Thorobreds didn’t, as the Wildcats rolled to a 99-53 exhibition victory at Rupp Arena.

But KSU put up even less of a fight than usual — at John Calipari’s request. During his pregame radio show, Calipari, in his 15th season as UK’s coach, said he asked Kentucky State not to play zone defense during the exhibition.

The Thorobreds, being hospital guests, complied.

And the Wildcats made them pay.

After beating this same KSU squad by 58 points (111-53) in an exhibition last season, Thursday could have become nearly as lopsided if the Wildcats hadn’t let up late, taking out its scholarship players in the closing munutes.

By the end of the first half, the Wildcats held a 50-20 lead. At intermission, they had 14 assists, no turnovers and a 55.6% (20 of 36) conversion rate from the field.

Kentucky finally committed a turnover with exactly 11 minutes remaining; it had racked up 21 assists by that point.

It was a well-rounded effort for the Wildcats offensively: All five starters — seniors Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves, sophomore Adou Thiero and freshmen Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner — recorded double-figure point totals.

Reeves led all scorers Thursday, finishing with 20 points. He was effective everywhere: 5 of 9 overall (4 for 6 on 3-pointers) and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Edwards excelled as well. He connected on his first five shots before Thursday’s first media timeout. He opened the second half with a one-handed dunk. Edwards, considered the potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft, ended the night with 17 points (on 8-of-12 shooting) and nine rebounds.

Mitchell posted a double-double, with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. He was 6-for-9 from the field and 3 of 5 from distance.

Wagner, who struggled against Georgetown (four points on 2-of-9 shooting), was far better versus KSU, finishing with 12 points. Wagner hit five of his 10 attempts from the field and also pulled down seven rebounds. He also was the game’s leading distributor, dishing out seven assists.

Thiero made only three field goals (out of four attempts) but made hay at the charity stripe, where he was 7 of 10. He also tallied eight rebounds.

Rob Dillingham had eight points and six rebounds off the bench for the victorious Wildcats.

With the preseason wrapped up, Kentucky now turns its attention to its opener, which will be a home affair Monday versus New Mexico State. The game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. It will air nationally on SEC Network.

