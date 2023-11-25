Kentucky basketball sets John Calipari era scoring record, adds to historic start on offense

LEXINGTON — Multiple times since Monday, John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s lack of defensive prowess.

Good thing the Wildcats’ offense is so good, then.

UK scored 69 points in the first half of Friday night’s game against Marshall, going on to win comfortably, 118-82, at Rupp Arena.

The 69 points in the opening 20 minutes for Kentucky (5-1) were the most the team ever has scored in any half at Rupp since the facility opened in 1976.

Kentucky's bench erupts after Joey Hart (20) hit a three point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

And the 118 points overall were the most the Wildcats have scored in any game in Calipari’s 15 seasons in Lexington.

At the break, UK led Marshall by 28 points, 69-41. Kentucky eventually stretched its advantage to 41 (112-71) with 5:47 remaining.

Though the Thundering Herd (2-4) ended up with 82 points, continuing a recent trend — Kentucky entered allowing 81.3 points to its opponents in its past three games — this night was all about the Wildcats’ high-octane offense.

In the first half, UK made 65.0% (26 for 40) of its field goals — it was 8 of 11 (72.7%) from 3-point range — and 90.0% (9 for 10) of its free throws. The Wildcats cooled off slightly after halftime, going 19 for 34 from the field (8 for 16 on 3s) and 3 for 5 at the free-throw line, but by that point, the outcome hadn’t been in doubt since the early portion of the first half.

Kentucky Wildcats guard D.J. Wagner (21) reacts after fouling Marshall Thundering Herd guard Ryan Nutter in the final second of the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Kentucky had six players post double-figure point totals, led by freshman guard D.J. Wagner’s game- and career-high 28. Next in line was senior guard Antonio Reeves (23), senior forward Tre Mitchell (18 points), freshman guard Rob Dillingham (16), freshman guard Reed Sheppard (12) and freshman wing Justin Edwards (10). Every Wildcat who played at least 10 minutes scored Friday — eight in all.

Obinna Anochili-Killen (22 points), Nate Martin (14), Jacob Conner (13) and Kevon Voyles (10) paced the Thundering Herd in the losing effort. Kentucky remains at home for its next game, hosting Miami at 7:30 p.m. in the inaugural edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Tuesday’s game will air nationally on ESPN.

This story will be updated.

